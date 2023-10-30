Ubisec Systems has Been Named to Inc.'s 2nd Annual Power Partner Awards

The Power Partner Awards celebrate B2B partners supporting startup businesses and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners with demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Inc. Business Media as a recipient of the Power Partner Awards," says Edward Sohn, Ubisec Systems President/CTO. "This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting SMBs, mid-market and enterprises alike throughout California and beyond, helping them navigate the dynamic world of IT and cybersecurity. I want to thank our clients for their trust and our dedicated team for their hard work. This award reaffirms our mission to provide quality solutions, full-stack cybersecurity services, and unparalleled IT support to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to thrive and succeed. We are dedicated to raising the standard for IT service delivery and look forward to many more years of partnership and growth."

Recently, in July 2023, Ubisec Systems was ranked #36 in the Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 List. This recognition honors innovative, growing MSPs elevating the industry and its peers to higher standards through collaborative partnerships, strategic business planning, and effective execution of services for its customers.

In addition, in March 2023, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Ubisec to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Ubisec Systems, Inc. is a California-based company that delivers cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Services designed to optimize, grow, and scale businesses. Focusing on small to large enterprises, we leverage our deep technical expertise to provide quality solutions and full-stack cybersecurity services, ensuring businesses are protected from evolving threats.

Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery by offering enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs. Over the last 18 years, we've developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all existing IT issues and protect businesses with full-stack cybersecurity solutions while utilizing their deep technical expertise to help avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.

At Ubisec, we're committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that technology is vital to success but is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, companies can operate with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by years of experience and a commitment to reliable service delivery. Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as possible about your business and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions best fit your business needs and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to ensure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.

