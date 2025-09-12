Ubisec Systems, Inc. Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on 2025 Next Generation MSP List

Ubisec Systems, Inc. has been named as one of the world's most innovative managed service providers on the prestigious 2025 Next Generation rankings produced by the publisher of the MSP 501 awards.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSP Summit is pleased to name Ubisec Systems, Inc. to the 2025 Next Generation list.

"At Ubisec, innovation isn't just about adopting new technologies—it's about creating practical solutions that solve our clients' toughest challenges. Being named to the Next Generation MSP list again validates our drive to integrate AI, automation, and next-generation security into everything we do, helping businesses not only adapt to change, but lead it." said Edward Sohn, President and CTO of Ubisec.

This year's winners were selected based on a proprietary methodology to measure MSP innovation that includes such factors as above-average revenue growth from managed services, partnerships with the industry's leading vendors and delivering AI-powered solutions to their customers.

The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors the world's highest-performing managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the technology services channel via ground-breaking solutions. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.

Due to their growth, drive, and innovation, Next Generation MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year's Next Generation winners were selected from all of the 2025 applications received for the MSP 501. They achieved outstanding results in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, backup and recovery and AI services.

The Next Generation MSPs will be recognized during this year's MSP Summit and during the MSP 501 Gala.

"We're thrilled to announce the 2025 Next Generation award winners—true trailblazers who represent the future of managed services," said Robert DeMarzo, V.P. of content for Informa's channel events.

"These innovative MSPs aren't just meeting industry benchmarks—they're redefining them. With revenue portfolios heavily weighted toward managed services, professional services, and recurring cloud offerings, they've demonstrated exceptional business acumen while serving critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. What truly sets this year's winners apart is their commitment to AI integration across their entire service spectrum—from cybersecurity and cloud services to data analytics and network optimization. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our exclusive MSP 501 Awards Gala on September 17 in Orlando."

"When pouring through the mounds of data we collect to select the MSP 501, we notice true trailblazers that can shake up the cutting-edge strategies and groundbreaking solutions," said Informa's Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. "That was the basis for our MSP Next Generation list, which recognizes the most innovative MSPs poised to skyrocket in the industry, from AI integration pioneers to operational efficiency champions."

Background

The 2025 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected online from February to June 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Security Services for small to large enterprise.

Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery. We offer enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs and SMEs. For over 2 decades, Ubisec has developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all your existing IT issues and keep you protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing our deep technical expertise to help you avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.

At Ubisec, we are committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that your technology is vital to your success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, you can operate your business with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by our years of experience and commitment to reliable service delivery.

Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.

Contact us now at [email protected] or 714-515-7000 opt 2 or visit us online at www.ubisec.com.

Find us on Facebook, X, Linkedin, Instagram and YouTube.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is an events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; and unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

Media Contacts

Dave Raffo

Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Channel

Mobile: 631-398-5735

[email protected]

Sydney Kurtz

Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience

Mobile: 717-574-842

[email protected]

Media Contact

Micah Jue, Ubisec Systems, Inc., 1 714-515-7000, [email protected], www.ubisec.com

SOURCE Ubisec Systems, Inc.