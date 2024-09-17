Ubisec Systems, Inc. Selected to the Prestigious Channel Futures 2024 NextGen Managed Service Provider List

Ubisec Systems Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation List. The NextGen List recognizes forward-thinking, fast-growing MSPs that are raising the bar in the industry by fostering collaborative partnerships, implementing strategic business plans, and delivering exceptional services to their clients.

BREA, Calif. , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubisec Systems has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings.

The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via ground-breaking solutions delivered to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.

Due to their growth, drive, and innovation, these MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year's Next Generation winners were selected from applications received for the 2024 MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Ubisec Systems to the 2024 Next Generation.

"We are truly honored to be recognized once again among the elite on the 2024 Next Generation list," said Edward Sohn, President and CTO at Ubisec Systems. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. At Ubisec, we believe that the future of IT lies in continuously evolving to meet our clients' needs, and this recognition fuels our passion to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in managed services."

Channel Futures recognizes the channel partner communities for their innovation and contributions to the IT industry. The Next Generation represents that effort.

"Constant innovation is the lifeblood of the tech industry," said Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. "These MSPs drive that innovation and build sales and marketing strategies around them. I enjoy watching these companies grow and develop and expect many of them will become among the biggest managed service providers in the industry if they're not already there."

The data collected by the annual Next Generation and MSP 501 lists drive Channel Futures' market intelligence insights. Channel Futures uses these robust data sets and data-based trend reports to support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

"These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. "They drive the future growth of the channel."

Background

The 2024 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Ubisec Systems, Inc. is a California-based company that delivers cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Services designed to optimize, grow, and scale businesses. With a focus on small to large enterprises, we leverage our deep technical expertise to provide quality solutions and full-stack cybersecurity services, ensuring businesses are protected from evolving threats.

Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery by offering enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs. Over the last 18 years, we've developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all existing IT issues and keep businesses protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing their deep technical expertise to help avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.

At Ubisec, we're committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that technology is vital to success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, businesses can operate with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by years of experience and a commitment to reliable service delivery. Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.

Contact Ubisec now at [email protected] or 714-515-7000 opt 2 or visit us online at http://www.ubisec.com. Connect with Ubisec on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Our DEI Community Group initiative educates, supports, and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the ICT sector. We welcome 14,000+ subscribers annually to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.[EK2]

Media Contacts

Dave Raffo

MSP Editor, MSP 501 Manager

[email protected]

Katie Egley

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Steve C, Ubisec Systems, Inc., 1 7145157000, [email protected] , https://www.ubisec.com/

SOURCE Ubisec Systems, Inc.