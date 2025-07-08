UbiSim Advances Healthcare Simulation with Powerful Updates in 2025

UbiSim delivers an enhanced Intuitive Editor, new clinical scenarios, advanced equipment integration, improved admin controls, and a sneak peek at upcoming AI-powered features

BOSTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid a critical nursing shortage with demand far outpacing the available workforce, nurse educators using UbiSim have the reassurance of an immersive virtual reality simulation platform designed to support the complex work of preparing nurses for real-world care; an essential factor in improving new nurse retention.

Today, UbiSim and its parent company, Labster, announce multiple powerful updates, providing nurse educators and hospitals with even more tools to create and deliver customized, realistic clinical scenarios.

The latest release further enhances UbiSim's Intuitive Editor™ by enabling customers to easily adjust scenarios, from foundational skill-building exercises to complex challenges that develop critical thinking. This enables even more customizable learning experiences in classrooms and hospitals. As a result, educators are empowered to craft tailored, realistic clinical scenarios that meet the unique needs of their students and staff, without adding to their already demanding workload. No other platform offers this level of customization and ease, making UbiSim's Intuitive Editor a vital tool for institutions aiming to deliver the most effective hands-on learning.

"When students step into a UbiSim simulation, they are fully immersed in a hospital room, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution," said Kelly Foltz-Ramos, Director of Simulation & Innovation at the University at Buffalo. "I can tailor each scenario to the specific needs of my students, making it not just a solution for any classroom, but a solution designed for my classroom."

New enhancements to the UbiSim platform include:

New Equipment Integration: Barcode scanner for enhanced safe medication administration aligned with QSEN and AACN standards, plus the incentive spirometer to support realistic post-op care in med-surg scenarios: boosting clinical confidence and competence. UbiSim is also introducing PICC line and IV discontinuation interactions to support scenarios around patient discharge and equipment removal.

Enhanced Admin Controls: Campus and cohort-level admin accounts can simplify the management of multi-campus programs and large student groups, enabling educators to assign, track, and report efficiently at scale without duplicating efforts.

Expanded Clinical Scenarios: Such as Small Bowel Obstruction, Decompensated Cirrhosis with Upper Gastrointestinal Bleed, and Cellulitis with Acute Kidney Injury scenarios, including our first patient with developmental delays, helping nurse learners practice complex communication and building therapeutic relationships in a safe environment.

"We're honored to empower nursing educators with the tools they need to shape the future of healthcare," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster, parent company to UbiSim. "Our mission is to support educators in creating realistic, effective learning environments that build confidence and competence in students."

Looking ahead, UbiSim is exploring a number of new enhancements targeted for 2025, including AI-driven Digital Facilitator Scenarios—the most customizable, realistic patient interactions available—and AI-powered Narrative Analysis to help educators transition from simulation to debriefing with actionable, cohort-wide insights. These innovations will ensure clinical education stays immersive, effective, and educator-led.

To learn more about how UbiSim delivers the most customizable, immersive VR education for nursing, visit http://www.ubisimvr.com.

About UbiSim

UbiSim is the world's first immersive virtual reality simulation platform created by nurses for nurses. The UbiSim high-fidelity simulation experience empowers learners to safely develop clinical judgment skills, confidence, and a heart for patient-centric care. Amid a nurse educator shortage, UbiSim's evidence-based platform enables educators to save time and scale their impact on nurses from pre-licensure through professional practice. UbiSim has been recognized as a TIME Best Invention of 2024, the VR/AR solution winner in the EdTech Digest 2024 Cool Tool Awards, and the Career Prep Platform of the Year in the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Visit http://www.ubisimvr.com.

