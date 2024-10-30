UbiSim Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024, Recognized for Impact on Nursing Education

The immersive virtual reality (VR) nursing simulation platform is recognized for its inclusive learning scenarios that prepare the next generation of nurses to provide competent care for diverse patients

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UbiSim, the world's first immersive virtual reality (VR) education platform built specifically for nurses, and its parent company Labster, announced today that it is on TIME's global list of the Best Inventions of 2024 in the Education category.

"Today's patients present with increasingly complex and severe conditions, raising the standard for nursing care and placing a greater responsibility on nurse educators to build competency and confidence in future nurses," said Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS, lead nurse educator at UbiSim. "Through UbiSim's immersive VR scenarios, educators can prepare nurses to care effectively for diverse patients with high acuity needs across the lifespan."

"The need for expert, compassionate care is more critical than ever," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster, the parent company of UbiSim. "UbiSim's VR platform empowers nurse educators to build confidence and hands-on skills safely, ensuring nurses are prepared to deliver quality care from day one."

"We are honored by this incredible recognition from TIME," Boom continued. "Our team works hard to create and deliver our UbiSim scenario-based education platform, and we've seen that we're making a difference for nurses and patients. Being included on the TIME Best Inventions List is a wonderful reminder of our impact and inspires us to reach higher to achieve even more."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024.

ABOUT UBISIM

UbiSim is the world's first immersive virtual reality simulation platform for nursing education created by nurses. By providing customizable, high-fidelity VR scenarios that align with industry standards, UbiSim prepares nurses to gain the confidence and clinical judgment skills they need to provide exceptional patient care, whether they are in school or novice nurses. At a time when the demand for well-prepared nurses has never been more urgent, UbiSim also helps to address the shortage of nurse educators by enabling them to save time and scale their impact to shape the next generation of nurses. UbiSim's visionary approach has been recognized as a TIME Best Invention of 2024, the VR/AR solution winner in the EdTech Digest 2024 Cool Tool Awards, and the Career Prep Platform of the Year in the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Visit http://www.ubisimvr.com/time-best-invention.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, UbiSim, 5127748886, [email protected], https://www.ubisimvr.com/

SOURCE UbiSim