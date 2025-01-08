UbiSim Partners with HCT to Meet Global Demand for Skilled Nurses

Partnership to improve nursing education in the Philippines

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the global healthcare system faces an escalating demand for skilled nurses, UbiSim, the leading virtual reality (VR) simulation platform for nurses, and its parent company Labster, are poised to advance nursing education in the Philippines, a leader in preparing future nurses to address the skilled nursing shortage locally and globally. Today, the company announced a three-year partnership with the Healthcare Technology Institute (HCT), the Philippines' largest skills training center. This groundbreaking partnership combines HCT's world-class training with UbiSim's cutting-edge technology, exclusively run on Meta Quest VR headsets.

Since 1960, more than 348,000 Filipino healthcare professionals, including 141,000 registered nurses, have immigrated to the U.S., making up 28% of the immigrant RN workforce. The Philippines is a major source of RNs globally, with 500+ institutions offering nursing programs and 5,236 nursing schools accredited by the Commission on Higher Education as of 2024. However, like new nurses everywhere, they face challenges building the confidence and competence needed to deliver safe, effective patient care from day one. UbiSim's VR simulation platform addresses this by providing immersive, hands-on training that enhances clinical judgment, decision-making, and readiness, ensuring nurses are prepared to excel in real-world practice.

"This partnership reflects the Philippines' pivotal role as one of the world's largest preparatory grounds for nurses," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster, the parent company of UbiSim. "By bringing UbiSim's immersive VR solution to nursing students in the Philippines, we're equipping the next generation of nurses with critical skills to deliver exceptional care. Together with HCT, we're helping to transform nursing education and enhance patient care on a global scale."

UbiSim will support HCT in training more than 26,000 nursing students annually. By blending VR simulation with the Philippine standard of 1-on-1 skills demonstrations, UbiSim and HCT are enhancing clinical decision-making and preparing students for real-world healthcare challenges.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our shared mission to empower future nurses with innovative, immersive learning experiences that blend technology with the highest standards of care," said Armand Del Rosario, President of HCT. "At HCT we believe in shaping the future of healthcare education through a transformative journey rooted in joy, excellence, and meaningful connections. By integrating UbiSim's cutting-edge VR simulations into our curriculum, we reaffirm our commitment to cultivating compassionate, highly skilled professionals who embody our values of integrity, innovation, and impact. Together, we are redefining what it means to educate and inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders."

UbiSim will be discussing this news at booth #108 during the IMSH Conference this week. If you would like to learn more about distribution partnerships during the event, please book some time with us by visiting: https://www.ubisimvr.com/events/imsh-2025.

About UbiSim

UbiSim is the world's first immersive virtual reality simulation platform created by nurses for nurses. The UbiSim high-fidelity simulation experience empowers learners to safely develop clinical judgment skills, confidence, and a heart for patient-centric care. Amid a nurse educator shortage, UbiSim's evidence-based platform enables educators to save time and scale their impact on nurses from pre-licensure through professional practice. UbiSim has been recognized as a TIME Best Invention of 2024, the VR/AR solution winner in the EdTech Digest 2024 Cool Tool Awards, and the Career Prep Platform of the Year in the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Visit http://www.ubisimvr.com.

About HCT

Founded in 2007 as Healthcare Advantage Institute (HCAI), now proudly rebranded as Healthcare and Technology Academy (HCT) in 2020, we have always been at the forefront of healthcare education and innovation. From our inception, we set the standard as the first skills training center to integrate virtual simulations aligned with the Joint Commission Standards, going beyond simply teaching skills to answering the "why" behind global best practices. Having trained over 100,000 nurses, we have weathered challenges like retrogression from 2010 to 2020 and the pandemic, emerging stronger and more resilient. In 2023 alone, we trained over 26,000 students, riding the wave of a dramatic increase in nursing enrollment. With a proud history of excellence and a future focused on leveraging technology to redefine healthcare education, we are committed to shaping the next generation of globally competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.

