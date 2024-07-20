UBX Cloud Creates A Rapid Solution To The Crowdstrike Outage Affecting Millions Worldwide.

"Our engineers have developed a countermeasure within 2.5 hours after the first reported incident. I appreciate the team working to create a solution that makes it simple, effective, and secure." - Steven Panovski, President and Founder of UBX Cloud. Post this

CrowdFix Solution Developed by UBX Cloud

To implement the CrowdFix solution, Engineers can simply boot the CrowdFix ISO on the impacted system and it'll automatically detect all attached disks on the system, while deleting the CrowdStrike related files that are preventing impacted Windows systems. Administrative access or restoration from the backups isn't required.

For step-by-step instructions on implementing the CrowdFix, please view the documentation in or video to implement. Complete Disclaimer will be listed on our company blog.

Instructions are to boot the ISO file and run the batch file.

Primary LINK 1: http://ubx.link/csfix

Alternate LINK: TBA

Filename: WinPE_UBXCloud_CSFix103.iso

MD5 Hashes: 623c3e11895dda4015bd02f0f8b49313e1fdf2806c961f71d41fbdc96cdc03b5

Size: 380 MB

UBX Cloud Inc.

UBX Cloud is a global IT and Engineering company founded in Michigan in 2008. After steady growth, they opened a new satellite office in India. The company has a team of Engineers working to develop and manage cloud solutions for businesses around the world. This ensures business continuity and secure cloud solutions that give customers peace of mind. To learn more about partnering with UBX Cloud on secure cloud solutions and managed services, please visit the website and contact the team.

With the growing dependence on technology and software solutions, it's even more important for cloud service providers to develop solutions that support the overall architecture and framework of interconnectivity.

"We're happy to develop a solution that supports business continuity and operations worldwide. Our team is dedicated to helping customers and the industry at large with cybersecurity and IT solutions that bring value. I especially want to thank our Engineer Mohammed Ali, for developing the solution rapidly," Steven Panovski said passionately.

In addition to the CrowdFix solution, UBX Cloud previously supported other large enterprises with cybersecurity and cloud solutions. They're quickly becoming a resource for Engineers across the globe that collaborate on developing technology solutions.

For more information, please visit UBX Cloud's website at https://www.ubxcloud.com.

