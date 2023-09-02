UC Bearcats Home Opener to Feature Skydive Performance by Team Fastrax™

On Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, the UC Bearcats home opener will feature a special patriotic performance by Team Fastrax™. The Bearcats compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level as members of the Big 12 Conference.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, at 3:30 pm the University of Cincinnati Bearcats sold out home opener will be against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The Bearcats are 2-0 all-time against EKU and 9-0 against current United Athletic Conference teams. Bearcats fans are surely expecting a win, as they have also won 21 consecutive home openers.

Team Fastrax™ will help make the home opener unforgettable with their fan favorite, American Flag demonstration jump. As the National Anthem plays, a member of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag as well as UC Bearcats flags. The patriotic skydive will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Nippert Stadium can take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.

"We are thrilled to be just a small part of the action the fans will get to see today." commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Bearcats had such an outstanding season last year, and we are so thankful to be here at this year's home opener. Go Bearcats!"

According to the Bearcats website, UC will open the 2023 season at Nippert Stadium by welcoming EKU for the debut of head coach Scott Satterfield. The game will air live on ESPN+ (Big 12 Now) and over radio on 700 WLW (until 5:40 p.m.) and WEBN 102.7 FM. A two-time conference coach of the year at Louisville and Appalachian State, Satterfield brings a 76-48 record to Carson Field in 10 years as a head coach. An innovative offensive mind, his Louisville teams averaged 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing for the last four seasons (2019-22). He was hired on Dec. 5, 2022, after leading UofL to three bowls in four seasons. The Bearcats added eight new assistant coaches (returning Kerry Coombs and Walt Stewart) and 33 new scholarship players (23 transfers, 10 true freshmen) to a team that finished 9-4 in 2022. The Bearcats joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2023 - marking Cincinnati's entry to the Power 5.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Pfc. Diego M. Montoya, who Died September 2nd, 2010, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Pfc. Diego M. Montoya, visit the Military Times website.

