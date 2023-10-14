UC Bearcats Homecoming Game to Feature a Patriotic Pre-Game Skydive

On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, the UC Bearcats homecoming game will feature an exceptional patriotic performance by Team Fastrax™. The Bearcats compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level as members of the Big 12 Conference.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at 12 pm, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Iowa State Cyclones for the first time at their sold-out Homecoming game. The Bearcats are seeking their first Big 12 win and return to Nippert Stadium where they are 327-185-13 all-time (since 1924).

Team Fastrax™ will help make the Homecoming game unforgettable with their fan favorite, American Flag demonstration jump. As the National Anthem plays, a member of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag as well as UC Bearcats flags. The patriotic skydive will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Nippert Stadium can take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.

"We are thrilled to be a part of such an important day for UC Football," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Bearcats have a great group of players this year, and we can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes. Go Bearcats!"

According to the Bearcats website, Cincinnati wants to snap a three-game losing streak and get back in the win column against the Cyclones on Homecoming. UC and ISU will meet for the first time ever, kicking off a two-week home stretch where the Bearcats will host Big 12 opponents for the first time (Baylor, Oct. 21). Only Alabama (27-2) and Clemson (27-2) have more wins at home than Cincinnati's 26 victories at Nippert Stadium since 2019. The Bearcats have won 89.7% (26-3) of their home games since 2019. Iowa State (3-3 overall, 2-1 in Big 12) is coming off a 27-14 upset home win over TCU on Saturday. The Cyclones are +5 in turnover margin this season and rank first in the Big 12 and second in the country in sacks allowed (three total). Saturday's matchup will feature two of the Big 12's top WRs in ISU's Jaylin Noel (31 receptions - third in Big 12) and UC's Xzavier Henderson (30 receptions - fourth in Big 12). ISU DB Jeremiah Cooper is tied for the national lead with four INTs.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph C. Lopez, who Died October 14th, 2010, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph C. Lopez, visit the Military Times website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, [email protected], https://teamfastrax.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Team Fastrax