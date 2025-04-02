UC Premier Properties and UC Commercial Properties Unveil Innovative Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Downtown Hartwell, GA

"The revitalization of 34 Depot Street is a major step in preserving Hartwell's history while creating new opportunities. This project brings fresh energy to downtown with added residential and commercial space, boosting both community and economic growth." Post this

"The revitalization of 34 Depot Street is a major step in preserving Hartwell's history while creating new opportunities. This project brings fresh energy to downtown with added residential and commercial space, boosting both community and economic growth."

— Jason Ford, Economic Development Director

Retail Space Highlights

The project offers 4,800 square feet of premium retail space on the ground floor, meticulously designed to support and attract a diverse range of businesses. These retail units are highly adaptable, with the option to divide the space into smaller configurations starting at 1,200 square feet, accommodating businesses of various sizes and needs.

Located in close proximity to other thriving downtown businesses, 34 Depot Street is perfectly positioned to benefit from Hartwell's vibrant and growing community. The area is a magnet for locals and visitors alike, with its unique blend of boutique shops, popular restaurants, and charming cultural attractions. The steady influx of foot traffic makes this an ideal location for retail, dining, or service-oriented businesses seeking to capitalize on the area's energetic downtown environment.

As Hartwell continues to grow and attract new residents and tourists, the demand for high-quality retail spaces in the heart of the city has never been greater. This project offers entrepreneurs and business owners the opportunity to establish a presence in one of Northeast Georgia's most promising downtown districts.

Residential Component

The residential portion includes six thoughtfully designed, owner-occupied condos with exceptional features:

One-bedroom ADA-compliant unit on the ground floor, ensuring accessibility for all.

Four two-bedroom units, each featuring 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for modern living.

One three-bedroom unit with 3.5 bathrooms, ideal for families or those needing extra space.

High-end fixtures and appliances, delivering unmatched quality and luxury.

Spacious bedroom layouts, each with an en-suite bathroom for added comfort and privacy.

Unit sizes range from 959 square feet to 1,242 square feet, catering to a variety of lifestyle needs.

Incredibly competitive pricing, with all units listed at under $350,000 .

This unique combination of affordability and luxury makes these condos an unparalleled opportunity for buyers seeking a premier downtown living experience.

A Unique Opportunity

With its prime location, versatile retail spaces, and competitively priced luxury condos, 34 Depot Street represents a groundbreaking addition to Hartwell's downtown community.

Contact Information

Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind project! For more details or to schedule a showing, contact:

Jake Blickenstaff, Associate Broker – UC Commercial Properties First Team

Phone: 404-281-5002

Project Website: www.34DepotStreet.com

Team Website: www.UCFirstTeam.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

UC Premier Properties

Email: [email protected]

Direct: 404-281-5002

Media Contact

Jake Blickenstaff, UC Commercial Properties First Team, 1 404-281-5002, [email protected], www.UCFirstTeam.com

SOURCE UC Commercial Properties First Team