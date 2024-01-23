UC San Diego Health Receives 2023 Richard L. Doyle Award for Innovative Care Management Program

"Integrating MCG's evidence-based tools into our innovative, care management program has been pivotal in achieving our organization's commitment to the 'Quadruple Aim of healthcare." - Parag Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, UC San Diego Health Population Health Post this

The integration of MCG's evidence-based tools into the electronic health record (EHR) module, powered by the Epic Healthy Planet platform, marks a significant advancement in streamlining systems. The primary objectives of this redesign were to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions, enhance patient outcomes, and align with the Quadruple Aim, a variation of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Triple Aim.

UC San Diego Health Population Health utilizes this integrated approach to support prior authorizations, inpatient/surgical determinations, and level-of-care transition planning. The integrated workflow further aids UC San Diego Health Disease Management, Transitions of Care, and Complex Care Management teams, providing seamless patient outreach and documentation capabilities as they collaborate with providers and monitor patient progress through the Epic EHR.

Key Outcomes of UC San Diego Health's Population Health Program Include:

Achieving over $1 million in annual shared savings

in annual shared savings Securing a three-year accreditation from NCQA for Population Health Management

35% reduction in avoidable Medicare admissions (348 /k to 225 /k) over a six-year period (2017-2023)

Notable reductions in inpatient admissions and emergency room visits for patients engaged with UC San Diego Health's Complex Care Management team

Consistently high patient satisfaction survey scores, exceeding 92% or higher

Top-tier performance in annual clinical quality audits by the California Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Parag Agnihotri, UC San Diego Health Population Health's Chief Medical Officer, remarked on the recognition, stating, "Integrating MCG's evidence-based tools into our innovative, care management program has been pivotal in achieving our organization's commitment to the 'Quadruple Aim of healthcare.' This not only enhances the quality of patient care but also optimizes resource utilization and improves overall health outcomes. It's a testament to our dedication to transformative healthcare practices and ensuring that every decision is grounded in the best available evidence, for the betterment of our community's health."

Of the recognition, MCG Health President and CEO, Jon Shreve said, "The UC San Diego Health team has achieved a unique trifecta of success: a strong win for patients, providers, and the community of San Diego." He added, "The UC San Diego Health Population Health leadership has demonstrated an innovative mindset with their approach to new technology and process redesign. MCG is honored to be a partner and collaborator in this successful program."

The 2023 Richard L. Doyle Award will be presented to the UCSD team during MCG's annual Client Forum in Phoenix, Arizona, April 22-24, 2024.

