UCare and Fulcrum Health team up to bring massage therapy to UCare members of dual Medicare/Medicaid plans

UCare expanding its network through Fulcrum from chiropractic to massage therapy ensures that more Minnesotans have access to Fulcrum's team-based approach to care, which includes high-quality massage therapy from credentialed practitioners as part of their individual care plan.

Fulcrum Health established the TruTouch network in 2019 as a first step to establishing standards of care and credentialing for massage therapists that would ultimately make it possible for health plans to offer coverage of massage services to members. All TruTouch massage therapists are credentialed through Fulcrum Health to ensure they are current on best practices for massage therapy.

"At UCare, we are committed to going the extra mile to support our members, especially our older members and those with disabilities. With people increasingly discovering the benefits of massage therapy for pain relief, stress reduction, and more, we believe it's important to provide access to credentialed physical medicine practitioners who will work in tandem with providers across the care continuum for our members," said UCare's Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer Jay Sivasailam. "Fulcrum Health's TruTouch network and 40-year history of promoting physical medicine solutions makes them a preferred partner to meet our members' needs."

As part of UCare's expansion of benefits into Massage Therapy, Fulcrum Health is actively recruiting massage therapists in Minnesota to join the TruTouch network to expand access to UCare members. There is no cost to join the network, plus TruTouch providers receive additional benefits such as access to educational resources and support and makes therapists more visible to potential clients through the directories.

For more information about Fulcrum Health, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org. To learn more about joining the TruTouch network as a patient-centered massage therapist, visit trutouchhealth.org.

About Fulcrum Health

Fulcrum Health, Inc. is a non-profit, NCQA accredited, physical medicine benefit management organization delivering quality care through its credentialed chiropractic providers for 40 years. Its product offerings include chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, and pain management services. Serving 2.4 million members in the Midwest, Fulcrum continues to offer innovative and inspiring ways to leverage physical medicine that help lower health care costs, achieve better outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. Fulcrum Health is a multiple year recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in patient satisfaction. For more information, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

