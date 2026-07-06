UCCS Theatreworks is the Latest Beneficiary of Colorado Springs Teacher Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every day we entrust our kids to excellent teachers and highly skilled education professionals like Pheobe Boynton. To teach them, motivate them, and make sure they finish the school year with more skills and knowledge than they began!

That is why Lauren D Collier of real estate firm Live Dream Colorado started the Colorado Springs Teacher Program. When a teacher, administrator, or support professional at a Colorado Springs school chooses to work with Live Dream Colorado to buy or sell a home, the community-minded REALTORS® put the Teacher Program to work, donating to the teacher's school.

Ms. Boynton recently worked with Live Dream Colorado to purchase a home, activating the Teacher Program. On June 26, 2026 Lauren Collier and Jay Collier delivered a check in the amount of $250 to UCCS Theatreworks in the presence of Matt Giles, the General Director. The funds will be used toward theatre productions in the 2026-2027 season. All are encouraged to get tickets for the upcoming shows at entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks!

This is just a small way they give back and simply say Thank You to all of the teachers and many other highly skilled education professionals who do so much for all of our kids and communities.

Teachers of all grade levels and subjects are welcome to participate in raising funds for their school, and all schools in Colorado Springs are eligible to participate in the Colorado Springs Teacher Program.

Learn more about our Colorado Springs Teacher Program at www.coloradospringsteacherprogram.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Collier, Live Dream Colorado, 1 7192721765, [email protected], www.livedreamcolorado.com

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SOURCE Live Dream Colorado