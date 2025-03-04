UCCU Partners With Alacriti to Elevate Member Experience with Modern Loan and Instant Payments Solutions

"Alacriti's unified payments solutions streamline loan payments and offer the convenience of instant payments. These solutions not only simplify payment management for UCCU's members but also furthers UCCU's vision to be the most loved, most trusted, and most utilized credit union in the nation." Post this

With the Orbipay EBPP loan payment solution, UCCU's members now enjoy a streamlined, self-service experience for managing payments, including Single Sign-On (SSO) through the credit union's online banking platform. Alacriti's integration with UCCU's digital banking solution eliminates the need for separate logins and provides an intuitive, person-centered payment interface, that aligns with UCCU's commitment to exceptional member service.

UCCU also implemented the Orbipay Payments Hub for Instant Payments to access The Clearing House RTP® network and the FedNow® Service, ensuring comprehensive support for both real-time payment rails. This initiative allows UCCU to receive real-time payments, offering members faster access to funds and enabling the credit union to stay ahead of evolving payment trends.

UCCU experienced rapid adoption of instant payments. "We've seen faster growth in transaction volumes with RTP compared to similar services we've launched in the past. The implementation has been seamless, and Alacriti's reporting tools make managing transactions simple and efficient," said Jason Staheli, Director of Visa and Transaction Services at UCCU.

By offering both RTP and FedNow, UCCU ensures it can capture transactions across multiple payment networks, preparing for future expansions into sending real-time payments and anticipating broader adoption of the FedNow Service.

"We're thrilled to partner with UCCU to empower their members with modern payment solutions," said Stuart Bain, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Alacriti. "Alacriti's unified payments solutions streamline loan payments and offer the convenience of instant payments. These solutions not only simplify payment management for UCCU's members but also furthers UCCU's vision to be the most loved, most trusted, and most utilized credit union in the nation."

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU)

Founded in 1955, Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) is rooted in the philosophy of "people helping people" and built on core values of outstanding service, respect for others, and fiscal responsibility. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of honesty, professionalism, and integrity and are committed to achieving excellence in operations, products, and member service. With consistent and reliable service delivery, we create trusting relationships with our members. We are a member-centric organization. Our decisions at all levels are based on what is in the best interest of the member, while maintaining a financially strong and stable organization.

