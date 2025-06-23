UCLA Graduates Launch Reset Care Revival Shot: A Pharmacist-Formulated Anti-Hangover Supplement

"We understand that people lead busy lives so we wanted to create something that people could really count on to feel better the next day," Dr. Nguyen says. "As pharmacists, it was important for us to make a product that's supported by science and also easy to use." Post this

Reset Care's Revival Shot is a liquid supplement specifically formulated to assist the body in managing alcohol-induced toxins more efficiently. A key ingredient, dihydromyricetin (DHM), is included at a high strength dose of 1,200 mg per serving, a dosage designed to effectively minimize the hangover before it starts. DHM works by promoting the activity of enzymes that break down acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism, thereby reducing its harmful effects on the body. Additionally, DHM helps regulate the GABA receptors in the brain, mitigating the "GABA rebound" effect that often causes anxiety and restlessness after drinking. Alongside DHM, Revival Shot includes prickly pear, milk thistle, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, electrolytes, and minerals. These ingredients work together to help boost alcohol metabolism, support liver function, and replenish lost nutrients, helping users feel more balanced and ready to face the day after a night out. One of the standout features of Revival Shot is its convenience. Packaged in a convenient 2-fluid-ounce bottle, it is designed to be consumed thirty minutes before the first drink or while drinking. This flexibility makes it easy for users to incorporate the supplement into their routine, whether they are enjoying a drink at home or out on the town. Consumers can now purchase Revival Shot directly through the company's website at getresetcare.com or on Amazon.

"We understand that people lead busy lives so we wanted to create something that people could really count on to feel better the next day," Dr. Nguyen says. "As pharmacists, it was important for us to make a product that's supported by science and also easy to use."

What sets Reset Care apart from other anti-hangover supplements is its dedication to delivering a high-quality, trusted product through its commitment to thorough scientific research and expert manufacturing standards. Revival Shot is proudly made in the USA in an FDA-registered, NSF Certified GMP Compliant facility, ensuring that every bottle meets stringent safety and quality standards. The co-founders have applied their extensive knowledge as pharmacists to ensure that each ingredient in Revival Shot is supported by credible research and evidence. For instance, the inclusion of DHM in Revival Shot is backed by studies highlighting its potential to reduce the impact of alcohol on the liver. This emphasis on science and safety is helping Reset Care build trust among consumers who want products that truly deliver results. In a market where many options do not often meet expectations, Reset Care's dedication to transparency and effectiveness offers a refreshing change.

Although Revival Shot is currently the sole product in the Reset Care lineup, the co-founders have exciting plans for the future. They are eager to expand and bring a range of supplements to help people live healthier, more balanced lives. Their passion lies in sharing the science behind their work and highlighting the importance of recovery for long-term health. Through their website, social media, and a growing community of supporters, they are spreading the word that taking care of your body is a necessity in today's fast-paced world.

Reset Care is on a mission to change how we think about recovery and self-care. With Revival Shot, Dr. Nguyen and Dr. Pham are proving that science-backed solutions can truly make a difference in people's lives. As they continue to innovate and explore new ideas, Reset Care is poised to become a trusted name in wellness, helping people everywhere reset, recover, and flourish.

