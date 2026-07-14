Udio Chooses BuyDRM to Protect and Scale its AI Music Platform

BuyDRM's MultiKey Service provides the flexible and trusted protection we need to support our rapidly growing catalog of AI-generated music while maintaining a seamless experience for our users. - Andrew Sanchez, Co-Founder & CEO of Udio Post this

Through MultiKey Service, Udio gains comprehensive multi-DRM support for Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay, and Microsoft PlayReady—helping the platform securely stream AI-generated music, protect valuable digital assets, and deliver consistent playback experiences to users worldwide.

"Security, reliability, and scalability are essential as more people use Udio to create and experience music in entirely new ways," said Andrew Sanchez, Co-Founder & CEO of Udio. "BuyDRM's MultiKey Service provides the flexible and trusted protection we need to support our rapidly growing catalog of AI-generated music while maintaining a seamless experience for our users."

"Udio represents an important new generation of music platforms, using artificial intelligence to make music creation more accessible and interactive," said Christopher Levy, CEO of BuyDRM. "We're proud to support Udio with MultiKey Service, providing the secure content-delivery and scalable DRM infrastructure needed for this emerging business model."

The implementation reinforces Udio's commitment to building a responsible AI music ecosystem—one that supports growing user demand, protects streamed content, enables cross-platform playback, and helps turn generative music technology into a dependable global service.

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands, including ABC Australia, EPIX, FuboTV, FoxNation, F1 TV, OneFootball, NBC Universal, NBC Sports, Rakuten Viki, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Australia, Sony, SoundCloud, Sportradar, Telenet, TubiTV, and Udemy.

For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/

About Udio

Udio builds extraordinary AI experiences to empower musical artists and super fans. Pairing industry-leading AI technology with groundbreaking partnerships across the music industry, Udio's mission is to champion musicians and expand how fans engage with their favorite music and artists. Udio is backed by leading lights from tech and music, including a16z, Redpoint, Hanwha, will.i.am, Steve Stoute, Kevin Wall, and many others.

For more information, please visit https://www.udio.com/

Media Contact

Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, 1 5123771340, [email protected]

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SOURCE BuyDRM