UFC® and Howler Head Extend Global Partnership

"Howler Head has become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world due to its unique flavor profile and by effectively leveraging the massive global reach and increasing popularity of UFC." Post this

Howler Head most recently executed a very successful brand launch in Australia, engaging consumers with UFC-focused activations and ambassadors, quickly gaining country-wide distribution in the burgeoning local bourbon market. Originally launched in the U.S., Howler Head is also available in Canada, the U.K., Brazil and Mexico and is managed by Catalyst Spirits with Campari Group holding a minority interest.

As UFC's Official Flavored Whiskey Partner, Howler Head will continue to receive prominent placement within the broadcasts of some of UFC's biggest events including select Pay Per Views, providing Howler Head global visibility within an estimated 975 million TV households that receive UFC's broadcasts. The brand will also be highly visible across the social media accounts of UFC and Dana White, President and CEO of UFC and Co-Founder of Howler Head, engaging a potential worldwide audience of hundreds of millions of consumers.

In addition, the renewal includes an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes. Past Howler Head marketing campaigns have featured a number of UFC's premier fighters, including Sean O'Malley, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Rob Whittaker, Charles Oliveira, Alex Volkanovski, and Charles Jourdain.

Howler Head is a UFC fan favorite due to its award-winning, rich whiskey and banana flavor and its broad UFC partnership. Howler Head was awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, the brand earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 SIP Awards in its first time entering the global competition.

Wine Enthusiast, the acclaimed print magazine and online expert resource for all things wine and spirits, rated Howler Head a "Best Buy" with a 95-point score – the highest rating for any flavored American whiskey/bourbon. The review stated: "Look for a golden hue and authentic ripe banana aroma, which is echoed on the lightly sweet palate alongside honey and cinnamon tingle. This is an easy-drinking full-proof spirit."

Howler Head starts with real, 80-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon, carefully crafted with a proprietary yeast, the finest grains and mineral-rich water filtered through Kentucky limestone. The bourbon is then aged for at least two years in American white oak barrels with a #4 "alligator" char in traditional wood rick houses. Following the aging, the fine bourbon is then blended with all-natural banana flavor. Howler Head retails in the U.S. for $29.99 SRP for a 750ml.

UFC and Howler Head will next activate the partnership at UFC® 302: MAKHACHEV vs. POIRIER, which takes place Saturday, June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event will feature a stellar card, headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title against No. 4 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Also, an action-packed five-round co-main event will see No. 1 middleweight contender Sean Strickland square off with No. 7 ranked Paulo Costa.

More information on Howler Head can be found at www.howlerhead.com and on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and X.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Media images can be found HERE.

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

ABOUT CATALYST SPIRITS

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our industry experience to rapidly build and grow the premium brands globally that consumers truly desire. Our portfolio includes Howler Head, the original banana-flavored bourbon and the official flavored bourbon of UFC; Blackeye London Dry Gin, the unofficial spirit of rugby; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whiskey; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages decades of deep industry knowledge to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, partnerships, retail, e-commerce and distributor support. For more information about Catalyst Spirits, visit www.catalyst-spirits.com and for Howler Head visit www.howlerhead.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 25 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,500 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Media Contact

Customer Service, Catalyst Spirits, 1 203-434-9902, [email protected], https://catalyst-spirits.com/

Dave Karraker, Raptor Communications, 1 4157100245, [email protected] , https://raptorcommunications.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Spirits