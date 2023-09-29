UFirst Credit Union Opens First Branch in Saratoga Springs, Utah

UFirst Credit Union expanded its presence in Utah County with the opening of its first branch in Saratoga Springs in June of 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UFirst Credit Union expanded its presence in Utah County with the opening of its first branch in Saratoga Springs in June of 2023. The Crossroads Saratoga Branch, located at 213 W. Crossroads Boulevard, offers a full-service lobby and drive-thru equipped with automated ITMs (Interactive Teller Machines) for transactions when the lobby is closed.

On August 10, 2023, at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the branch opening, Michael McOmber, Saratoga Springs Councilmember stated, "It's so exciting to have UFirst come into the community of Saratoga Springs. They've chosen an amazing location in a growing, thriving economy."

Echoing Councilmember McOmber's statement, UFirst Business Development Manager Sergio Bodero remarked, "Being here in Saratoga Springs allows us to continue to live our mission and grow. This branch will help us better serve our local communities and expand our footprint."

UFirst Credit Union has over 120,000 members throughout the state of Utah. With the opening of this branch, UFirst expects to expand its member base and form new relationships with local businesses. As Gabe Barajas, Crossroads Saratoga Branch Manager explained, "One of our biggest priorities here is to connect with local businesses to help them grow and succeed."

Crossroads Saratoga Branch Information:

Location: 213 W. Crossroads Blvd, Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045

Lobby Hours: Monday – Friday 9am-5pm

Drive-Thru Hours: Saturday 9am-2pm

Phone: 385-484-7453

Founded in 1956, UFirst Credit Union is member-owned and local to Utah. UFirst has a broad area of membership eligibility. Anyone who lives, works, goes to school, worships or volunteers in Salt Lake, Davis, Summit, Tooele, Wasatch or Utah counties, or is related to someone who meets any of those criteria, is eligible to join UFirst Credit Union and can apply at ufirstcu.com.

Marketing, UFirst Credit Union, 1 801-481-8800 3594, [email protected], ufirstcu.com

