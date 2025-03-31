UFirst Credit Union to Unveil New Name and Make-A-Wish Partnership at Exclusive Press Event

"We are excited to share this next chapter in our credit union's journey," said Jack Buttars, President and CEO of UFirst Credit Union. "This evolution is about more than just a name, it's about commitment to our members and the communities we serve." Post this

"We are excited to share this next chapter in our credit union's journey," said Jack Buttars, President and CEO of UFirst Credit Union. "This evolution is about more than just a name, it's about commitment to our members and the communities we serve."

The event will include a presentation of the credit union's goals, the inspiration behind their new name, and what this transition means for members. In addition, UFirst Credit Union will reaffirm its partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah and their participation in an upcoming Drive for Wishes that will facilitate Wishes for 7+ children in Utah. Make-A-Wish Utah will have their Drive For Wishes vehicle on site for photo opportunities.

Media representatives are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity for interviews and Q&A following the formal presentation. Contact Eric Richards at 801-654-3742 for questions leading up to the press event.

About UFirst Credit Union

UFirst Credit Union is a leading financial institution dedicated to improving its members' economic well-being with top-notch service. As a seven-time winner of the Best of State award and a USA Today Top Workplaces honoree, UFirst Credit Union is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its members and the community.

For more information about UFirst Credit Union and its award-winning efforts, visit the UFirst Credit Union website.

