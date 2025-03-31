UFirst Credit Union to Unveil New Name and Make-A-Wish Partnership at Exclusive Press Event

UFirst Credit Union is unveiling its new name and celebrating a powerful partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah at an exclusive press event on April 11, 2025. The event marks a significant milestone for UFirst Credit Union.
WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UFirst Credit Union is inviting members of the media to an exclusive press event where a new name will be unveiled, marking a significant milestone in the institution's history, and to celebrate our new partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah. The event will take place on April 11, 2025, promptly at 10:00 AM at the UFirst Credit Union Financial Center, 6874 Center Park Dr, West Jordan, Utah.
This announcement reflects the credit union's growth and, according to Eric Richards, UFirst Credit Union's Chief Marketing Officer and Public Information Officer, enables them to "differentiate in the marketplace while remaining true to [their] roots which began at the University of Utah and supporting members long into the future." The event will feature remarks from key leaders and stakeholders, including:
- Eric Richards, Chief Marketing Officer and Public Information Officer
- Jack Buttars, President and CEO
- Daniel Dudley, CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah
- David Dobbins, Economic Development Director, West Jordan City
"We are excited to share this next chapter in our credit union's journey," said Jack Buttars, President and CEO of UFirst Credit Union. "This evolution is about more than just a name, it's about commitment to our members and the communities we serve."
The event will include a presentation of the credit union's goals, the inspiration behind their new name, and what this transition means for members. In addition, UFirst Credit Union will reaffirm its partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah and their participation in an upcoming Drive for Wishes that will facilitate Wishes for 7+ children in Utah. Make-A-Wish Utah will have their Drive For Wishes vehicle on site for photo opportunities.
Media representatives are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity for interviews and Q&A following the formal presentation. Contact Eric Richards at 801-654-3742 for questions leading up to the press event.
About UFirst Credit Union
UFirst Credit Union is a leading financial institution dedicated to improving its members' economic well-being with top-notch service. As a seven-time winner of the Best of State award and a USA Today Top Workplaces honoree, UFirst Credit Union is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its members and the community.
For more information about UFirst Credit Union and its award-winning efforts, visit the UFirst Credit Union website.
Company: UFirst Credit Union
Address: 6874 S. Center Park Dr.
City: West Jordan
State: Utah
Zip Code: 84084
Phone number: 801-481-8800
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Eric Richards, UFirst Credit Union, 1 801-654-3742, [email protected], https://www.ufirstcu.com/
SOURCE UFirst Credit Union
