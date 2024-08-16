UHealth Achieves Prestigious Inc. 5000 Honor, Joins the Ranks of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

UHealth's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is more than just an award—it's a reflection of the company's impact on its community and the healthcare sector at large. Post this

UHealth provides best-in-class collaborative care solutions for skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. In a healthcare landscape marked by rapid change and unprecedented challenges, UHealth has emerged as a leader by staying true to its core mission: to provide top-tier healthcare services for its partner facilities and patients. The company's growth has been fueled by innovative approaches to patient care, strategic partnerships with nursing facilities, and a commitment to expanding access to high-quality medical services.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list serves as a powerful validation of UHealth's business model and its scalability," said Dr. Alfonso Brochero, President and Founder of UHealth. "This recognition is not just about our company's growth in numbers; it reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled patient care and driving meaningful change in the healthcare industry."

UHealth's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is more than just an award—it's a reflection of the company's impact on its community and the healthcare sector at large. Over the past year, UHealth has expanded its services, invested in cutting-edge medical technology, and forged stronger relationships with its partners—all while maintaining the highest standards of patient care. This growth trajectory, coupled with a deep-seated dedication to service, has propelled UHealth to new heights, culminating in this prestigious national recognition.

As UHealth continues to innovate and expand, the company remains deeply grateful to its dedicated team, loyal patients, and trusted partners. "This honor is a shared victory," Dr. Brochero emphasized. "It's a testament to the hard work, passion, and resilience of our entire community—our employees, our patients, and our partners in care. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth, innovation, and service excellence."

UHealth's story is far from over. With its eyes set on the future, the company is poised to lead the charge in transforming healthcare delivery, one patient at a time. The Inc. 5000 recognition is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter in UHealth's ongoing mission to redefine healthcare standards and expand access to quality care across the nation.

For more information about UHealth and its innovative healthcare services, visit uhealthpro.com

About UHealth:

Located in Roanoke, VA, UHealth is a group of physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities across the Mid-Atlantic. It helps its partners elevate their care through medical directorships, post-acute and long-term care (PA/LTC)and clinical education.

You can find UHealth at 130 Church Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011, with office hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday–Friday. UHealth can be reached at their office number at 540-769-3964, or by visiting their website at www.uhealthpro.com.

Media Contact

Krista Blakeney, UHealth, 1 540-823-1344, [email protected] , https://www.uhealthpro.com/

SOURCE UHealth