UIndy Creates UIndy Online To Serve Changing Workforce And Post-Traditional Learners

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Indianapolis today announced the creation of UIndy Online to meet the growing need for a reimagined educational experience for post-traditional learners. UIndy Online will join with Sease Institute to become a new academic unit within the university, led by a newly-created academic dean position.
As a combined entity, UIndy Online and Sease Institute will develop and support a wide array of online, hybrid and face-to-face programs including fully online degree programs, stackable certificates and credentials, corporate training and executive education. UIndy Online will house degree-granting and credential-bearing programs for both undergraduate and graduate students. The Sease Institute, created in 2019, will continue to support regional workforce needs by offering tailored business solutions for employers, usually through noncredit certification programs like specialized medical training or leadership training.
"This is a thrilling day for UIndy," said University of Indianapolis President Tanuja Singh. "In today's volatile work environment—where almost half of employees' skills will be disrupted in the next five years—it is imperative that UIndy continue to build on our proud tradition of serving the community with relevant and impactful academic offerings and be a solution to respond to the demands of the rapidly changing workforce with retraining, reskilling and upskilling."
UIndy Online is expected to accept its first students this winter. In addition, UIndy Online and the Sease Institute will launch new degree programs at the graduate and undergraduate level and new stackable certificate programs, similar to the recently reenvisioned stackable MBA, by Fall 2027.
A nationwide search for the Founding Dean of UIndy Online and Sease Institute is already underway. Rather than having an ancillary role, the dean will serve as the university's chief online learning officer and be on the same leadership level as the other four colleges at the University of Indianapolis. They will report to UIndy Provost and Executive Vice President Chris Plouff.
"Today's announcement is important because there's a significant need for supporting learners of all types and in all modalities," said Plouff. "Thanks to UIndy Online and the Sease Institute, we will be able to better provide educational opportunities in a way that will allow people to engage their learning, no matter where they are in life or work. What is also exciting is that this will provide opportunities not just for alums and existing students, but a wide variety of lifelong learners to engage with the University of Indianapolis."
The creation of UIndy Online and Sease Institute follows the visionary leadership of Dr. Gene Sease, the fifth president of the University of Indianapolis who passed away in May. In many ways, this announcement is the latest step in his vision to always innovate, as exemplified by the spearheading of the name change from Indiana Central College to the University of Indianapolis and adding market-responsive initiatives like creating the first physical therapy and occupational therapy graduate programs in Indiana, which are ranked in the top 50 in the country.
