UIndy hosts worldwide art debut of Hoosier artist's homage to rural Indiana

"Night Calls" is an homage to the people and landscapes of rural Indiana. It features a selection of 18 photographs, retracing the steps of Norris Webb's father, a 100-plus-year-old doctor who served the people of Rush County for decades, delivering more than a thousand babies. Echoing his work rhythms, the Rushville-born Norris Webb photographed mostly at night and in the early morning hours capturing the farms, the fields, the small town homes, as well as making collaborative portraits with some of his former patients and their descendants, as she tried to channel her father's gentle bedside manner. In addition, there are a series of longhand letters which serve as lyrical handwritten text pieces all addressed to him.

"Retracing his house calls, I'd often drive in the dead of night and through all kinds of weather," said Norris Webb. "Driving half-asleep through a downpour, I could imagine Dad driving his 1964 Chrysler 300 on these same narrow roads concerned about a homebound patient, or his Quaker great-grandfather making house calls with his daughter—Dad's grandmother—in their horse and buggy. Driving in the dark, even time seemed to break open. I felt close to my father and to our Quaker relatives, caretakers of the land, its animals, and its people. For doesn't the word 'care' mean 'close attention'?"

The "Night Calls" exhibition is free and open to the public at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center (1230 Greyhound Lane). It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Oct. 25. It is closed for University holidays, including Oct. 14-15 which is UIndy's Fall Break. This is also an exhibition reception on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4-6 p.m.

The Sutphin Lecture, entitled "TWO LOOKS: The Photographs of Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb" will focus on the artistic works and collaboration of Rebecca Norris Webb, poet and photographer, and her husband, Alex Webb, Magnum photographer. They have published more than 20 books together and apart, including "Violet Isle: A Duet of Photographs from Cuba." The lecture is Friday, Oct. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at UIndy Hall A in the Schwitzer Student Center, and will be followed by a time of Q-and-A as well as a book signing.

"Vivid visual arts are not just for the coasts, but for right here in Indiana," said Sarah Pfohl, associate professor of photography and art education at UIndy. "I want our students and our community to see that you can take your work in a lot of different directions. Collaborative work is really exciting so I hope their imagination is fueled and their boundaries are extended as they begin to ponder the possibilities of artistic expression."

"Night Calls" has also been published as a limited-edition photobook by Radius Books. Copies can also be found in many university and public libraries across Indiana, thanks to the Radius Books Library Donation Program.

Photos and images of "Night Calls" are available.

