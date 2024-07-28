UK & Ireland's emerging pop artist KAWAII HOE set to release debut album 'The Reality' on August 1st

UK & Ireland's emerging pop sensation KAWAII HOE is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, 'The Reality,' by the creative record label, AI Music Label, on August 1st, which coincides with their 27th birthday. Known for their distinctive fusion of pop, dance pop, electro pop, and hyperpop, KAWAII HOE continues to push musical boundaries with AI-driven production that captivates and challenges listeners.

LONDON, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAWAII HOE, originally hailing from London and now based in Wexford, Ireland, has quickly become a noteworthy voice in the pop landscape. Their debut EP 'Dream on' earned critical acclaim for its innovative sound and genre-blending tracks, with the single 'Colours everywhere' solidifying their reputation as an artist to watch. Drawing inspiration from contemporaries like 100 gecs, Charli xcx, and Dorian Electra, KAWAII HOE's music offers a fresh and exhilarating listening experience.