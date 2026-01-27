UK-Based Athlete Rey Successfully Completes 100+ KM Tribute and Fundraising Run Honouring His Bajan Heritage

London-based endurance athlete Rey completed a gruelling 100+ kilometre overnight run around Barbados, honouring his Bajan heritage and raising funds for Cancer Research UK. The run, part of Project Run 246, took 18 hours and 43 minutes, covering nine parishes under challenging hot and humid conditions. Motivated by his grandparents' legacy, Rey encouraged the public to prioritise health through regular check-ups and cancer screenings. He also sought to raise national awareness of the Barbados Cancer Society, emphasizing support for local cancer initiatives. The event drew strong community support and was backed by Huel's Limit Seeker Fund. A documentary capturing the journey will be released to highlight its cultural and emotional significance.
LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barbados - Sunday, 11 January 2026 - London-based endurance athlete and founder of Be Smart Get Fit, Rey, has successfully completed a powerful 100+ kilometre overnight run around Barbados as part of Project Run 246. The movement-led endurance challenge honoured his Bajan heritage and raised funds for Cancer Research UK.
Rey set off from Speightstown Esplanade at approximately 5:40pm on Saturday evening with a starting temperature of 27 degrees and ran throughout the night, circling the island's coastlines, villages, and cultural landmarks, running through 9 parishes. He triumphantly returned to Speightstown after completing the circuit in 18 hours and 43 minutes. The temperature on Sunday morning was 31 degrees.
A Run Dedicated to Family and Purpose
Rey shared the emotional motivation behind the challenge:
"I am so happy to have successfully achieved this challenge and I am overwhelmed by the local support before and during the run. This journey was deeply personal for me, honouring the legacy of my Bajan grandparents while supporting Cancer Research UK. It was hot, humid and hilly, but the encouragement from Ralf Luther and the Mountain Goats running community kept me going. I would like to thank Ralf Luther and the Mountain Goats running community for all of their incredible backing.
I would also encourage everyone to prioritise their health by going for regular check-ups and cancer screenings. Early detection can save lives, and I hope this challenge inspires others to take proactive steps for their wellbeing."
Community and Support
Rey also aimed to raise national awareness of the Barbados Cancer Society, highlighting the importance of supporting local cancer initiatives alongside international efforts.
The public turned out in strong numbers to support Rey at the start and along the route, celebrating community pride and the legacy that inspired the run. The project was supported by Huel's Limit Seeker Fund, which provided nutrition and PR backing for the endurance challenge and its wider storytelling impact.
Documenting the Journey
A film team accompanied Rey to capture the emotional and physical layers of the run. The resulting short documentary will highlight the preparation, the overnight journey, and the cultural significance of the route.
Fundraising Link
Support the cause by donating here: Huel Rey Runs Barbados Fundraising
About Project Run 246
Project Run 246 is a movement-led endurance initiative designed to inspire global audiences through storytelling, cultural connection, and purpose-driven athleticism. The project celebrates Barbadian heritage while raising awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.
About Rey
Rey is a London-based endurance athlete, global wellness strategist, and founder of Be Smart Get Fit. With over a decade of experience activating communities through running and fitness, he is known for his inclusive leadership, dynamic energy, and ability to connect product with purpose through storytelling.
Media Contact
Name: Rey Email: [email protected]
Website: www.besmartgetfit.com
Instagram: @besmartgetfit Location: London, UK
Rey Smart, Be Smart LTD, 44 7948522881, [email protected], www.besmartgetfit.com
