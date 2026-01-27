UK-Based Athlete Rey Successfully Completes 100+ KM Tribute and Fundraising Run Honouring His Bajan Heritage

"I'm proud to have completed a 100+ KM overnight run around Barbados honouring my Bajan grandparents and supporting Cancer Research UK. I encourage everyone to prioritise their health with regular check-ups and screenings, and to support local initiatives like the Barbados Cancer Society." Post this

A Run Dedicated to Family and Purpose

Rey shared the emotional motivation behind the challenge:

"I am so happy to have successfully achieved this challenge and I am overwhelmed by the local support before and during the run. This journey was deeply personal for me, honouring the legacy of my Bajan grandparents while supporting Cancer Research UK. It was hot, humid and hilly, but the encouragement from Ralf Luther and the Mountain Goats running community kept me going. I would like to thank Ralf Luther and the Mountain Goats running community for all of their incredible backing.

I would also encourage everyone to prioritise their health by going for regular check-ups and cancer screenings. Early detection can save lives, and I hope this challenge inspires others to take proactive steps for their wellbeing."

Community and Support

Rey also aimed to raise national awareness of the Barbados Cancer Society, highlighting the importance of supporting local cancer initiatives alongside international efforts.

The public turned out in strong numbers to support Rey at the start and along the route, celebrating community pride and the legacy that inspired the run. The project was supported by Huel's Limit Seeker Fund, which provided nutrition and PR backing for the endurance challenge and its wider storytelling impact.

Documenting the Journey

A film team accompanied Rey to capture the emotional and physical layers of the run. The resulting short documentary will highlight the preparation, the overnight journey, and the cultural significance of the route.

Fundraising Link

Support the cause by donating here: Huel Rey Runs Barbados Fundraising

About Project Run 246

Project Run 246 is a movement-led endurance initiative designed to inspire global audiences through storytelling, cultural connection, and purpose-driven athleticism. The project celebrates Barbadian heritage while raising awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.

About Rey

Rey is a London-based endurance athlete, global wellness strategist, and founder of Be Smart Get Fit. With over a decade of experience activating communities through running and fitness, he is known for his inclusive leadership, dynamic energy, and ability to connect product with purpose through storytelling.

Media Contact

Name: Rey Email: [email protected]

Website: www.besmartgetfit.com

Instagram: @besmartgetfit Location: London, UK

