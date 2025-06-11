This is the end of small business hiring as we know it. Post this

Its central promise? That most small business owners are losing money by hiring people, and could dramatically increase profit by replacing staff with automation, AI, and lean systems.

"It might sound brutal," says Charlie Hutton, creator of One Man Empire, "but the numbers don't lie. A £30K employee now costs over £45K in real terms, and most businesses can't afford the gap. This campaign is about helping them finally put profit first."

The campaign's flagship sales page, released earlier this week, lays out a detailed argument for why traditional staffing models are failing:

Case studies from UK entrepreneurs who fired entire teams and doubled profit

Breakdown of the true cost of hiring in 2025 (including stealth taxes, inefficiencies, and management drag)

Step-by-step strategy for building a "One Man Empire" powered by automation, not employees

The page has already drawn praise and criticism online for its unapologetic tone and headline:

"Fire Everyone. Keep the Cash. Sleep Like a Sociopath."

Despite the controversy, results are hard to ignore. Testimonials from small business owners claim:

Revenue increases from £157K to £202K annually with fewer staff

Profit growth from £12K/month to £53K/month after cutting teams

Entire operations rebuilt with zero employees and full automation

The full campaign and page, titled "The Employee Cost Crisis", can be accessed here:

https://theonemanempire.com/discover-more-sea

