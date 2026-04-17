UK grocery basket now costs 68 minutes of work, new report reveals

Retailers that reduce friction through predictable pricing, clear value and reliable availability are better positioned to retain shoppers even when they are not the cheapest option Post this

This quarter the report focuses on the grocery sector. Using an average grocery basket of £22.30 and UK median hourly earnings of £19.67, the analysis suggests households are adapting rather than pulling back on spending. Shoppers are becoming more deliberate in how they allocate spend across different missions, separating the main weekly shop, value-led stock-ups, convenience top-ups and occasional treat purchases. Rather than relying on a single retailer, households are increasingly assigning specific roles to different supermarkets depending on the task at hand.

Comments Paul Alexander, CEO of Beyond: Putting Data To Work:

"This shift is reflected in wider data. Around 80% of UK shoppers now use two or more supermarkets, with many visiting three in a typical period. As a result, the traditional "one big weekly shop" is being replaced by a series of smaller, mission-led trips."

One of the most striking findings in the report is the average lunchtime grocery purchase of £9.90, despite lunchtime buyers being among the most price-pressured shoppers. These shoppers make around 40 grocery trips per quarter, making them one of the most frequent segments in the market. The report suggests convenience and time pressure are outweighing price sensitivity for this group.

Adds Paul Alexander:

"This tells us something important: when time is scarce, effort saved often matters more than money saved."

Regional differences in grocery affordability

The analysis also highlights sharp regional differences in the time required to afford groceries, reflecting variations in both wages and basket composition.

Minutes of work to buy a grocery basket by region (Q1 2026)

1 Northern Ireland

Basket value = £28.90

Minutes of work = 88.2 mins

2 West Midlands

Basket value = £23.00

Minutes of work = 70.2

3 Yorkshire & Humber

Basket value: £23.00

Minutes of work = 70.2

4 Wales

Basket value = £22.90

Minutes of work = 69.9

5 East of England

Basket value = £22.60

Minutes of work = 69.0

6 East Midlands

Basket value = £22.6

Minutes of work = 69.0

7 South West

Basket value = £22.50

Minutes of work = 68.6

8 Scotland

Basket value = £22.40

Minutes of work = 68.3

9 South East

Basket value = £22.40

Minutes of work = 68.3

10 North East

Basket value = £22.00

Minutes of work = 67.1

11 North West

Basket value = £21.70

Minutes of work = 66.2

12 Greater London

Basket value = £17.20

Minutes of work = 52.5

The regional data highlights how grocery affordability is shaped as much by income as by price. While basket values remain relatively consistent across most regions, the time required to afford them varies significantly, reflecting differences in local earnings. Regions such as the West Midlands and Yorkshire & the Humber now require over 70 minutes of work for a typical basket, compared to just over 50 minutes in London, where higher wages offset higher living costs. Northern Ireland stands out as the most extreme example of this dynamic, with the highest basket value in the UK and over 88 minutes of work required. This reflects a more consolidated shopping pattern, where households make fewer, larger trips, increasing both the financial and psychological weight of each shop. Overall, the data reinforces that affordability pressure is unevenly distributed — and that for many households, the real challenge is not what groceries cost, but how long it takes to pay for them.

Concludes Paul Alexander:

"Retailers that reduce friction through predictable pricing, clear value and reliable availability are better positioned to retain shoppers even when they are not the cheapest option. With food prices set to soar due to the Iran Crisis which will impact supply chain and energy costs, this will become increasingly important in 2026."

Notes to editors

Beyond Spend: Q1 2026 is a quarterly consumer insight report from Beyond: Putting Data To Work analysing grocery growth, loyalty, affordability and shopper behaviour.

The Q1 2026 Work-to-Consume Index converts grocery basket values into minutes of work using median hourly earnings.

Earnings data is sourced from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) published by the Office for National Statistics.

Grocery behaviour and basket values are derived from anonymised transaction-level data provided by Fable Data.

About Beyond: Putting Data To Work

Beyond: Putting Data To Work helps organisations turn complex data into better decisions that drive measurable commercial outcomes. Combining expertise in data strategy, engineering, analytics and AI, it focuses on closing the gap between insight and action — ensuring that data is not just analysed, but actively used to improve performance. Its approach centres on practical delivery inside real operating environments, helping organisations align data, technology and decision-making to unlock value quickly and at scale.

About Fable Data

Fable Data operates a multi‑stack technology platform that anonymises and aggregates consumer spending data from multiple banks and credit‑card providers across the UK and Europe. We build large‑scale, predictive data products that provide a real‑time view of in‑store and ecommerce transactions across all merchants and sectors. The data enables deep‑dive analysis of spend trends at the individual‑brand level, as well as broader sector and macroeconomic research.

Media Contact

Louisa Osmond, Beyond: Putting Data To Work, 44 7977401235, [email protected], www.puttingdatatowork.com

SOURCE Beyond: Putting Data To Work