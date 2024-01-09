Ukraine Automotive Center Chooses PENETRON ADMIX to Combat Concrete Deterioration

As an integral solution, PENETRON ADMIX will significantly extend the service life of the concrete structures of the new Toyota dealership. Post this

The construction work in Rivne included a large showroom and sales floor and the service center with a detail area and garage with numerous service bays. Because the facility's below-grade reinforced concrete structures would be exposed to high groundwater levels encountered at the construction site, the project builder required a durable concrete waterproofing solution as protection against corrosion related concrete deterioration.

Olga Vorona, Director of Penetron Ukraine adds: "When the topic of a reliable waterproofing solution for the concrete foundation slab came up for consideration, the answer from the builder was unequivocal – Penetron!"

The concrete poured for the dealership's 3,000 m2 (33,000 ft2) foundation slab was treated with PENETRON ADMIX, which was added to the concrete during the batching process. When exposed to moisture, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This formation becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and permanently seals the concrete, making it impermeable to water or liquids from any direction.

"PENETRON ADMIX was chosen because Penetron products provide protection against water and water-soluble chemicals to prevent corrosion, which has been confirmed by many scientifically executed tests from around the world," says Olga Vorona. "As an integral solution, PENETRON ADMIX will significantly extend the service life of the concrete structures of the new Toyota dealership."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

