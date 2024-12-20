Ukraine's Monumental Jewish Cultural Center Waterproofed with Penetron Technology

The Penetron System successfully stopped all the leaks and after a final inspection, the underground premises of the Beit Mashiah Center were dry. Post this

This vital industrial center also has a vibrant Jewish community of over 50,000. Dnipro's recently completed Beit Mashiah Center is the world's largest Jewish cultural complex in Europe. Located in the heart of the city, the Center's seven towers offer 50,000 m2 (550,000 ft2) of space spread over 22 floors. The complex is home to two hotels, schoolrooms, 30 apartments for the teachers, a bathhouse for men and women, and a Holocaust Museum – stretching across two city blocks and around the existing Golden Rose synagogue. Amenities include a fitness center, venues for conferences, concerts and banquets, and an information center. Kosher restaurants, coffee shops, fast food stores, Internet café, bookstore, Judaica store, supermarket and pharmacy occupy the first two floors of the Center.

"The main engineering challenge when planning the Beit Mashiah complex was its close proximity to the Dnieper River and the resulting hydrostatic pressure from the high groundwater levels," explains Oleksandr Kapylov, Technical Director of Penetron Ukraine.

Initially, a waterproofing membrane system was specified by the project engineers, which was abandoned after disappointing results. By the time construction work resumed after the latest interruption, groundwater had flooded the below-grade structures.

"After carefully looking at the underground areas, the local Penetron team recommended the Penetron System, a suite of topical crystalline products, to restore and permanently waterproof the existing concrete structures," adds Maksym Khodakovskiy, Penetron Dnipro Region Director.

Upon proper preparation of the concrete surfaces, PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing repair mortar, and PENETRON INJECTION FOAM were applied to seal a 100 mm wide expansion joint to stop the leaks. PENECRETE MORTAR was also used to seal tie-holes in the walls from the original formwork. PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing material, provided a final coat for permanent waterproofing protection for the walls.

The active ingredients in the Penetron System generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the treated concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete is now impermeable with increased durability and service life.

"The Penetron System successfully stopped all the leaks and after a final inspection, the underground premises of the Beit Mashiah Center were dry," concludes Maksym Khodakovskiy.

