Ukrainian Designer Nizie Emirshah Opened New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nizie Emirshah the first Crimean Tatar fashion designer debuted her womens fashion brand NIZIE, opening night on September 7, 2023. From Ukraine, Nizie is the first Crimean Tatar designer to show, starting off the week with a powerful display of inclusivity.

In 2022, Nizie Emirshah moved to the USA from Ukraine, seeking safety from the war. Nizie spent countless times rebuilding her life in a new country. On September 7th, Nizie had a formal debut showcasing her Spring/Summer 2024, collection for her brand NIZIE.