UK's Steam Shower Store Announces Rebrand to POSH, Launches Expanded Luxury Home Product Range

POSH Introduces a Wider Selection of Luxury Home Items, Building on Its Acclaimed Home Spa Expertise, Enhancing Customer Experiences

LANCASHIRE, United Kingdom, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steam Shower Store, the renowned UK home spa specialist, announces an exciting transformation in its brand identity and online presence. The company is now rebranding to 'POSH' and will be accessible at http://www.posh.co.uk, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and expansion.

Since its inception, Steam Shower Store has carved a niche in the UK market as the go-to destination for home spa solutions. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has fostered a loyal customer base, driving the brand to broaden its horizons. "Due to our continued success and the demand from our dedicated customers, we've decided to transition from our niche domain name to something that better encapsulates our growth and the breadth of our offerings. We're proud to introduce POSH as our new brand identity," states the company spokesperson.

POSH is set to carry forward the legacy of its predecessor, maintaining its status as the UK's biggest home spa retailer. The new website, posh.co.uk, will feature all the popular items previously available at Steam Shower Store. In addition, customers can now explore an expanded range of luxury home products, including an exquisite collection of garden furniture, gazebos, and more, all backed by the same unrivaled service the brand is known for.

Andrew Ellis, the visionary behind this rebranding, shares his thoughts on this significant change. "I'm a little sad to say goodbye to steamshowerstore.co.uk as it has brought us so much, but we'll never forget our humble beginnings, and it's this mindset that has set us apart from the competition and has us so well reviewed and received by our customers, this is the next chapter in our shared success."

The rebranding to POSH is not just a change in name but a reflection of the brand's evolution and its commitment to providing a wider array of luxury home products. The company assures its customers that the quality, service, and exceptional shopping experience they have come to know and love will continue under the new brand.

For more information about POSH and to explore its diverse range of products, please visit http://www.posh.co.uk.

About POSH:

POSH, formerly known as Steam Shower Store, is the UK's leading retailer specializing in home spa and luxury home products. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, POSH offers an extensive range of products designed to bring luxury and comfort to every home.

Media Contact

Andrew Ellis, POSH, +44 800 020 9545, [email protected], https://posh.co.uk/

SOURCE POSH