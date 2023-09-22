Ulike Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Commitment to Cutting-Edge Beauty Technology

10 Years later and 4 Million Devices Sold Globally, Ulike Experiences Rapid Growth To The Top Of The IPL Hair Removal Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ulike, the global leader and pioneer of Sapphire IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) at-home hair removal, is celebrating a decade of innovation. In honor of the brand's anniversary, they're offering a limited-time discount of $60 off with code 10YEARS and free two-day shipping on their website, ulike.com.

Founded in 2013, Ulike has revolutionized the beauty technology landscape with its unwavering dedication to providing consumers with a painless and effective hair removal experience. Ulike's Head of Research and Development, Amu Zeng, states, "The finest products have limitless potential. It's through innovation that we can provide consumers with safer, more comfortable, and more effective products, enhancing their overall beauty experience."

This steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence has contributed to the brand's remarkable success over the past decade with key milestones including sales growth, product innovation and market expansion.

2015: Two years into brand founding, annual sales exceed $1.3 million USD

2016: The brand experiences exponential sales growth, surpassing $13.7 million USD‥

USD‥ 2019: Ulike introduces the patented, game-changing technology—Sapphire Ice-Cooling—to their hair removal devices to minimize discomfort‥‥‥

2021: Awarded the top position in the Korean hair removal device market

2022: Expands into the U.S. market and launches the 7th generation of the Air3 Sapphire ice-cooling hair removal device‥‥

2023: Achieves the second-highest market share on Amazon in the "light hair removal device" category‥according to U.S. Amazon statistics

The brand's rapid growth is a byproduct of their steady commitment to their consumers. Since the launch of their first IPL hair removal product in 2013, the brand has remained dedicated to advancing the technology and effectiveness of IPL hair removal device. Their newest device, Air3, is their eighth generation of IPL hair removal devices and demonstrates their commitment to delivering innovative technology that transforms the way women approach the process of hair removal.

Ulike allots 30% of annual profits toward research and development, ensuring the brand is consistently pioneering cutting-edge technological to meet consumer needs. Ten years later, the brand has secured over 100 global patents with over 4 million devices sold globally.

Ulike is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and looks forward to pushing the boundaries of beauty technology through future innovations to meet the needs of beauty consumers. Zeng states, "Our current achievements are just the beginning. Our goal is to become a global beauty salon right in your home, offering top-notch, easy-to-use beauty equipment to customers worldwide."

For more information on Ulike, please visit Ulike.com or contact [email protected]

About Ulike:‥

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 4 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.‥

