Ulike Launches Social Impact Initiatives To Support The PCOS Community During PCOS Awareness Month

Leading at-home IPL hair removal brand drives awareness of PCOS through We See You campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ulike, the leading at-home IPL hair removal brand, is supporting Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) warriors in honor of PCOS Awareness Month (September) with their We See You campaign. Ulike is dedicated to raising awareness around and providing supportive solutions to Hirsutism, a side effect of the condition that causes excessive hair growth.

Ulike has emerged as a game-changing solution for women struggling with PCOS, specifically those who deal with unwanted body and facial hair. The brand's most recent launch, Air3, features patented and advanced technology to offer gentle and effective hair removal. The product's fusion of science and user-centric design, ensuring both safety and effectiveness, delivers visible results in as little as three weeks. The powerful results provide solace to PCOS users as do the long-lasting smoothness that follows, as PCOS warriors typically experience faster hair growth than the average woman.

In honor of PCOS Awareness Month, Ulike is launching several initiatives to provide holistic support to the PCOS community. Beryl Hwang states, "We're proud to advocate for and celebrate these inspirational women affected by PCOS. Ulike has always prioritized the needs of beauty consumers, and after hearing how useful our devices have been for the PCOS community, a month of initiatives to honor them was a seamless step for the brand." Ulike is committed to raising awareness for the community through the following initiatives this September:

PCOS Warrior Social Campaign & Documentary: Ulike is partnering with members of the PCOS community to create an empowering social campaign and documentary in September. This impactful project aims to empower PCOS patients and normalize conversations around the unwanted hair growth experience.

Exclusive Discounts: Ulike is offering an exclusive 25% product discount to PCOS patients, making its products more accessible and affordable to aid in the hormonal disorder side effects of PCOS. Patients can share their story on the brand website to unlock the code; an effort to encourage positive discourse and community.

PCOS CON Event Sponsorship: Ulike is proud to be a main sponsor at the upcoming PCOS CON in California to amplify awareness, foster community engagement, and provide valuable resources to those affected by PCOS. Prominent PCOS advocate Cash Arroyo will attend the event as a guest of the brand, speaking to her personal journey with hair growth and Ulike.

Cash Arroyo states, "Dealing with PCOS is already hard but having to endure hirsutism‥as one of the symptoms really rocks your self-esteem! Companies like ulike that not only provide an amazing product but do it with the comfort of being home and not having anyone ask you questions or worry about them burning you. This product is amazing!"

Ulike is proud to support those suffering with PCOS through these thoughtful initiatives and is dedicated to raising awareness on these important topics throughout the year.

About Ulike:

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 4 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.

