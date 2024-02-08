Ullo Launches Uno Wine Purifying Wands

Portable Wine Accessory Eliminates Sulfites Anywhere at Anytime

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ullo, the market leader in consumer wine purification, is adding wine purifying wands, called Uno, to its collection of solutions for removing sulfites from wine. Enabled by Ullo's patented Selective Sulfite™ technology, Uno wands are the newest and most advanced way to filter histamines and sulfites simply by swirling the Uno wand in your favorite glass of wine. The Uno wand selectively binds sulfites and histamines while gently aerating your wine to create a more flavorful and aromatic experience.

Artificial sulfites are added to virtually all wines as a preservative during the winemaking process to make wine shelf stable. A known allergen, sulfites can exacerbate a host of issues from throat irritation, flushing, and congestion, to headaches and hangovers the next day. Ullo's patented technology is unique to the market in its ability to remove sulfites and reduce histamines selectively, meaning it won't compromise the natural flavor and aroma compounds that make every wine unique.

Current wine wands on the market have the unintended effect of removing all organic ingredients from your glass, including the natural flavor compounds such as polyphenols, organic acids, vitamins and minerals. An even worse alternative is using chemical wine drops containing hydrogen peroxide which work by converting sulfites into sulfuric acid. Only Uno targets artificial sulfites and histamines by utilizing Ullo's patented technology to deliver your vino exactly as the winemaker intended, with a taste experience that is beyond compare.

"So many of our customers have been asking for a product that is convenient for when they want to enjoy a glass of wine out and about, whether they're at their favorite restaurant, having a picnic or attending a party, so we thoughtfully designed Ullo Uno to accommodate these different settings. Whether it's white or red, still or sparkling, or anything in-between, a simple two-minute stir of the Uno wand is all it takes," said James Kornacki, PhD, chemist and inventor of Ullo.

While Uno wine purifying wands are meant to work for one time use, Ullo understands the need to protect the micro-climates that produce the best wines in the world and the need to universally cut back on single-use products. This led Ullo to intentionally design Uno to be made from plant-based bioplastics and be recyclable through its upcoming concierge recycling program available for customers.

Coming in 4-pack, 10-pack, and 25-packs, Ullo Uno is available at Amazon.

Ullo is a Chicago-based company that believes wine is best enjoyed the way the winemaker intended – free from the sulfite preservatives added during production and with lower histamines. Ullo's Wine Purifier is a first-of-its-kind product that gives consumers the option to remove chemical additives, for a healthier, more natural way to enjoy wine. Ullo was founded by American chemist and inventor, James Kornacki, PhD, in 2015 and today serves hundreds of thousands of wine lovers worldwide.

