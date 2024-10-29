Ulster BOCES Opens Application for Conference "Deep Dive" Session Facilitators

"Deep Dive participants connect with committed leaders who care deeply about equity and supportive pedagogy, and learn new practices that will help them lead for deeper learning competencies." Post this

Ulster BOCES Superintendent Jonah Schenker emphasized the importance of the Deep Dive sessions, saying, "These intensive, day-long workshops are the cornerstone of our conference. They offer participants the chance to experience deeper learning for themselves through an interactive experience. Deep Dive participants connect with committed leaders who care deeply about equity and supportive pedagogy, and learn new practices that will help them lead for deeper learning competencies."

Deeper Learning, established in 2010 by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, is an innovative approach to project-based learning. It teaches higher-order thinking skills, learning dispositions, and collaboration skills crucial for success in modern life. The network spans 41 states, serving more than 200,000 students across various charter and traditional public schools.

DLNY 2025 organizers are seeking proposals for Deep Dive sessions that focus on school leadership. School and district leaders such as district administrators, principals, instructional coaches, and educators are all invited to apply. Deep Dives will be held on Tuesday, July 15 for a total of 3 1/2 hours of working session time, with a one-hour lunch break in the middle. Potential session topics may explore questions such as:

How might we nurture leaders who foster deeper learning within educational institutions?

How can we cultivate leaders who facilitate deeper learning in schools?

What are effective ways to create and advance equitable learning environments?

How can we leverage outside partnerships to build community?

The proposal submission deadline is December 1, 2024. Applicants will receive notification of acceptance by December 22, 2024, and the deadline for facilitators to commit to the conference is January 31, 2025.

Up to two accepted presenters will receive complimentary registration for the event. For more information and to submit a proposal, visit the DLNY Proposal form.

About Ulster BOCES

At Ulster BOCES, our mission is to provide high-quality shared educational, administrative, and technical services that enable component districts to develop the capacity in their students and adults to achieve higher standards of performance. With an emphasis on economic efficiencies, Ulster BOCES is committed to offering educational programs that enable all students to prepare for employment and/or post-secondary education. We are proud hosts of the annual Deeper Learning New York conference (DLNY), as well as the Sustainable Futures Summit, a forward-thinking educational event promoting sustainability, environmental consciousness, and innovative solutions from students and teachers. Ulster BOCES serves the eight public school districts in Ulster County, so our programs benefit almost every student, teacher, administrator, business, and taxpayer in Ulster County. For more information, visit UlsterBOCES.org.

