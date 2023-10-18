Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency joins the Empire State Purchasing Group for Automated Distribution

Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency (UCRRA) invites all potential vendors to register online. Tweet this

"Using the Empire State Purchasing Group will make it so much easier to post our bids and reach more vendors," says Timothy DeGraff, Acting Executive Director/Director of Finance & Administration of UCRRA. "We're able to publish our solicitations and the accompanying documents, any addendums, Q&A, provide vendors with plan holders' lists and most importantly, having the ability to track every step of the bid process, which is helpful to see who is truly interested in our bid and gives us the crucial information on how to improve our process for future solicitations. Joining the Empire State Purchasing Group has truly been a huge improvement to how we go about posting and awarding bids."

UCRRA invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/ucrra and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 325 other public agencies who are also members of the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notifications of any posted addendum.

About the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency (UCRRA):

For over 30 years, Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency (UCRRA) has been developing and implementing sustainable waste management programs for Ulster County. UCRRA is a solid waste authority, public benefit corporation, and permitted solid waste facility with commercial Transfer Stations, a commercial recycling operation, and a commercial composting facility in Kingston and New Paltz, NY.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603

