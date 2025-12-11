Ultimate Business Capital Announces Expanded Liquidity Program for Specialty Finance Originators

The originators are the engine of this industry, but they are often limited by their own balance sheet velocity. Post this

"The originators are the engine of this industry, but they are often limited by their own balance sheet velocity," said Ollie Barkhordar, Managing Partner of Ultimate Business Capital. "Our goal is not to compete for the merchant relationship. Our goal is to fuel the funding houses. We provide the buy-box and the liquidity so they can say 'Yes' to more deals and scale their origination volume without friction."

Operating out of Sheridan, Wyoming, the firm leverages a proprietary AI-driven underwriting model to assess portfolio risk in real-time. This allows Ultimate Business Capital to participate in syndicates or purchase future receivables with institutional speed, often closing positions in under 24 hours.

Key Program Features:

Syndication Participation: Strategic capital injection into diverse merchant portfolios.

White-Label Capital: Background liquidity allowing originators to maintain the client relationship.

High-Velocity Decisioning: Algorithmic risk assessment for rapid capital deployment.

"We are building the infrastructure for the next phase of private credit," Barkhordar added. "By remaining a wholesale-focused partner, we align our success entirely with the growth of our originator network."

About Ultimate Business Capital: Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. Ultimate Business Capital is a private credit provider specializing in wholesale liquidity and asset-based financing strategies. The firm partners with originators nationwide to provide the capital stability needed to navigate evolving financial markets.

Media Contact: Ollie Barkhordar Ultimate Business Capital (307) 200-8876

[email protected]http://www.olliebarkhordar.com

Ollie Barkhordar, Ultimate Business Capital, [email protected]

