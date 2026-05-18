Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

The award reflects a workplace culture defined by compassion, strong leadership, and a commitment to excellence in senior living.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management, the management company of The Bristal Assisted Living, Encore Luxury Living, 305 West End Assisted Living, and Elegance at Home, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 81% of employees said it's a great place to work – 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"When our team feels supported, valued, and proud of where they work, it strengthens our organization and enhances the quality of life for the seniors we serve," said Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer at Ultimate Care. "Our leadership teams demonstrate that support by staying closely connected with the team, actively listening to feedback, and recognizing their exceptional contributions."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ultimate Care stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

After receiving the Great Place to Work certification in 2025, the management team at Ultimate Care conducted a thorough review of the survey results to identify opportunities for growth and better support our team members. At the beginning of 2026, we launched a new program created from this feedback: The Leadership Development Framework.

The Leadership Development Framework is our new system for developing and holding our leadership team accountable through clear expectations, practical learning, and peer discussions. This framework was designed to help standardize what strong leadership looks like across our organization.

In its first few months, we have already seen improved communication and greater consistency among our leaders. As we continue to expand the framework and strengthen support for our management teams, we expect this progress to translate into stronger team engagement, improved retention, and ultimately a better experience for both team members and residents.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our career pages at: careers.thebristal.com, encoreluxuryliving.com/careers, 305westendassistedliving.com/careers, eleganceathome.com/careers

About Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management

Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management, LLC oversees operations for a premier portfolio of senior living communities across the Northeast. Its family of brands includes The Bristal Assisted Living, 305 West End Assisted Living, Encore Luxury Living, and Elegance at Home. With more than 25 years of experience and over 3,000 employees, Ultimate Care delivers high-quality assisted living and home care services throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Westchester, and New Jersey. The Bristal continues to expand into new markets, including Florida. The organization is also recognized for its strong employee retention, reflecting its commitment to a supportive and engaging workplace culture.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Sarah Abidin, Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], https://ultimatecaremgmt.com

SOURCE Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management