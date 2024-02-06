Ultimate Staffing Services, Ledgent, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group Win ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards for service excellence

"All of our Coworkers at Roth Staffing, including our specialized business lines, are committed to our Company Purpose - 'To make life better for the people we serve.' We love what we do, and the result is highly satisfied customers and job seekers." - Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

Additionally, Roth Staffing has won the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their employees. Also presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their employees. In order to participate in the Best of Staffing award program for employee satisfaction, a firm must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the firm, as well as the firm's performance related to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Roth Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82% of their internal employees.





Roth Staffing received a Net Promoter® Score of 77.9%, which exceeds the 50% global NPS standard for an "excellent" experience rating.

"All of our Coworkers at Roth Staffing, including our specialized business lines, are committed to our Company Purpose - 'To make life better for the people we serve.' We love what we do, and the result is highly satisfied customers and job seekers," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our passion, dedication and expertise enable us to create remarkable experiences every day. As we celebrate our Company's 30th anniversary, we are so grateful to our customers, Ambassadors and Coworkers for their partnership and for recognizing us."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and" Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, 714-939-8600, [email protected], rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies