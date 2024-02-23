Ultimation Industries Adds New Vision, Laser Marking and Electrical Solutions to Quick-Ship Online Store

"This new range of products includes scanners, light curtains, sensors and more that can improve quality control for manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers and others." Post this

"Since joining the Motion & Control Enterprises family of companies in 2023, we're able to offer customers new automation and material handling solutions to improve productivity, quality and throughput," said Kali Wahrman, general manager of E-commerce for Ultimation. "Our on-line store makes it easy for customers to find these new products and get them shipped quickly to their locations."

Among the new products available are:

Photoelectric sensors. Also known as photo-eyes, these through-beam sensors are commonly used for applications such as counting, sorting, inspection, material handling and more. They are an important component in any automated or motorized system. Ultimation also offers stand-alone, retroreflective photo-eye sensors that can be customized with a number of different light sources and optical blocks, and paired with various reflectors depending on the application's need.

Inductive proximity sensors. These sensors detect the presence (or absence) of metallic objects without the need for physical contact. Unlike photoelectric sensors or through-beam sensors, which use light to detect objects, inductive proximity sensors operate based on electromagnetic induction.

Laser marking. Laser marking systems create high-contrast marks through oxidation without disrupting the actual material surface. This allows marking of the surface area while leaving it intact. Laser marking is commonly used on titanium and stainless steel parts and is excellent for QR codes, logos, bar codes, and other various types of identification.

Cable, fiber optics and accessories. A wide selection of electrical accessories—from cables to reflectors and mounting brackets—are available for vision systems, laser marking systems, barcode scanning systems, and more.

The new product line includes trusted industry brands such as Datalogic, Matrix, DataSensing, Tri-Tronics, and more. "These versatile solutions are ideal for a huge range of industries and applications, from automotive and aerospace to food and beverage," said Wahrman.

