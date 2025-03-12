Ultimation Industries' Aftermarket Parts Give New Life to Legacy Conveyor Systems

"The need for faster speeds and increased productivity from material handling systems will eventually wear down moving parts. Replacing them as signs of wear appear can be a cost-effective step that keeps the entire system working reliably." Post this

"While the material handling systems used in warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing environments are designed for heavy-duty applications, the need for faster speeds and increased productivity will eventually wear down moving parts such as trolleys, chains, rollers, belts and other components," said Kali Wahrman, general manager, E-Commerce for Ultimation. "Replacing them as signs of wear appear can be a cost-effective step that keeps the entire system working reliably for years to come."

Wahrman identified several signs that conveyor system components may need replacing:

Frequent jams. Chains in overhead conveyor systems are susceptible to elongation due to continuous usage with heavy loads and high speeds. When this happens, the chains' ability to maintain the proper level of tension is compromised and jams can occur. Replacement chains are available in a variety of sizes, depending upon the application. Ultimation also offers chains with LubriPin™ technology, which increases the longevity of the conveyor chain by improving the flow of oil as compared to traditional conveyor pins.

Bearing seizures. Trolley bearings can get a workout as they move materials through production areas that humans can't, such as through ovens and robot work cells. Heavy sustained usage can lead to internal corrosion from moisture and other contaminants, and result in bearing seizure. Replace balky beam trolleys on overhead conveyor systems to keep production moving while ensuring integrity for heavy loads.

Premature roller wear. Rollers on gravity and motorized conveyor systems that show signs of surface wear from heavy loads or belt contact need to be replaced before they negatively impact productivity, efficiency and safety. In some cases, a polyurethane coating may be the answer as it provides a cushion between the material and the roller itself. Seized or stuck rollers will eventually impact the rest of the system and should also be replaced.

Misaligned belts. Uneven belt wear, frayed edges and slippage are among the signs of misaligned or worn belt conveyors. These problems might also signal that the belt material is not appropriate for the application. General purpose belting material made of rubber or fabric can handle totes, packaged goods and bulk boxes, while rough top belts provide extra grip on inclines, declines and for products that might slide. Some belt products are cut- or chemical-resistant, while others can handle higher temperatures. Finding the right replacement belt could help improve system alignment and performance.

Inefficient systems. Legacy material handling systems designed for the days before the e-commerce boom may no longer provide the efficiency needed to keep up with modern demands. Gravity conveyors, for example, can easily be converted to a motorized roller system for faster, smoother package movement. Likewise, expanding existing systems with new functionality, such as lifters or autonomous mobile robots (AMR), can result in productivity gains.

"Ultimation can help companies troubleshoot their current material handling systems and resolve any issues," said Wahrman. "We have thousands of replacement parts in stock for fast shipping to get production lines back on track quickly."

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment.

Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

