Ultimation Industries Expands Line of Quick-Ship Material Handling Product Offerings

"Ultimation's online stores now carry nearly 400 SKUs, ranging from light-, medium- and heavy-duty gravity conveyors to motor-driven roller conveyors, beam trolleys, expandable conveyors, replacement parts and more." Tweet this

Ultimation's online stores now carry nearly 400 SKUs, ranging from light-, medium- and heavy-duty gravity conveyors to motor-driven roller conveyors, beam trolleys, expandable conveyors, replacement parts and more. Among the new offerings for quick-ship orders are:

More lengths and widths of gravity conveyors. With an expanded offering of lengths and widths, customers can get near-custom sizes at off-the-shelf pricing when purchasing gravity conveyors. Choose from 3-, 5-, or 10-foot sections for most roller conveyors. Longer spans such as 10-foot sections are also available and may need a center support.





Curved motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyor segments. Curved conveyor sections have always been available for Ultimation's custom-built material handling projects, but the introduction of curved MDR conveyors in the quick-ship line affordably brings this technology to small- and medium-sized businesses. Curved sections allow manufacturers and distributors to create a full-loop system or configure conveyors around warehouse obstacles or other equipment.





Flexible and expandable conveyors with longer lengths. Flexible conveyors can expand when needed, and contract for storage. These conveyors are a simple solution for moving products more efficiently and set-up only takes a few minutes. Ultimation now offers expandable conveyors that reach up to 15 feet in length when fully extended.





New poly coated roller options. Conveyor roller covers have many applications, from light manufacturing to heavy duty conveyor systems, and come in a variety of materials and textures such as soft urethane, vinyl and hard plastic. They are used for reducing noise levels, cushioning products, providing traction, reducing scratches and marks, and moving products down the line when the rollers have come to a stop. Roller cover material can be purchased in 5-foot sections so customers can cut them to the desired length prior to installation. Roller covers can also be pre-cut to the required length for various conveyor roller sizes, and many of Ultimation's gravity conveyors can be purchased with pre-installed roller covers.

The new products are the result of Ultimation's focus on staying close to their customers and providing solutions to their material handling needs. "We answer every phone call with a live sales associate and get back to every enquiry within 24 hours," said Cresent. "Every contact is an opportunity to learn how to be more customer centric."

For more information about Ultimation Industries' quick-ship conveyor solutions, visit https://www.ultimationinc.com.

Media Contact

Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries, 1 2482195651, [email protected], https://www.ultimationinc.com/

SOURCE Ultimation Industries