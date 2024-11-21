Ultimation Industries Forecasts Five Material Handling Trends for 2025

"Companies of all sizes in the manufacturing, warehouse and distribution sectors are realizing that they need new technologies and sustainable options to remain competitive in an increasingly demanding marketplace." Post this

Based on interactions with its customers, Ultimation forecasts these five material handling trends for the upcoming year:

Enhancing human labor capacity with automation and robotics. In the new year, companies will continue to automate some material handling tasks to address the ongoing skilled labor shortage in the manufacturing, distribution and warehouse sectors. Automated processes offer improved efficiency and accuracy of material movement and fulfillment processes. For example, robots are being used to move material through a facility, retrieve products or take items on or off a conveyor belt. It's also becoming more common for robots and employees to work side by side, with the robots handling tasks that are repetitive, involve heavy lifting or are otherwise unsafe for humans.



Harnessing data for operational efficiencies. Companies are becoming more aware that the data produced by machines and equipment can help them resolve their biggest material handling challenges. Internet of Things (IoT) technology brings together the data and information locked inside sensors, radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and other sources and gives supply chain managers new insights into their operations. For example, real-time collection of product and material data such as condition, load capacity, temperature and other metrics can be used for better decision-making to improve process flows, minimize idle times and reduce cost. "Smart" systems such as barcoding technologies that integrate with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory systems are also being used to streamline processes and gain efficiencies.



Working smarter with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Artificial Intelligence was all over the news in 2024, with a dizzying array of possibilities for supply chains. In 2025, companies with robust digitalization strategies are looking to AI and machine learning to further improve their productivity. Both AI and machine learning automate a variety of manual processes involving data and decision making. For example, they can monitor equipment data to determine the optimal time to perform maintenance or study a facility's energy use patterns to maximize efficiency. In the new year, expect material handling leaders to prioritize technologies that increase fulfillment accuracy, streamline inventory management, monitor equipment performance and optimize warehouse space.



Moving toward electrification and sustainability. Electrification isn't just happening in the auto industry. It's also a growing trend in material handling as companies look to convert older conveyor technology into more sustainable electronic options. For example, legacy conveyor systems that run constantly are being replaced with alternatives that only use electricity when they are actively moving cargo. Lightweighting is another trend rooted in sustainability, which involves swapping out heavier materials for lighter alternatives that enhance system efficiency. Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, can also play a role in sustainable operations. It can reduce waste and energy usage when compared to traditional manufacturing.



Maximizing facility footprints. In 2025, companies are expected to continue their efforts to optimize their facility footprints to improve the process flow, operational efficiency and flexibility. Conveyor systems with modular designs make planning simple if changes or expansions are required. Mix-and-match solutions across several different conveyor types, such as roller conveyors, belted conveyors and key sorting elements can easily be combined for a customized solution. Lifters and overhead conveyor systems are an affordable, effective solution that can be deployed to take advantage of otherwise unused vertical space.

Ultimation Industries offers a number of products and services that can help industrial companies improve the productivity and efficiency of their material handling operations. Visit the Ultimation website at https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for more information.

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

Media Contact

Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries, 1 2482195651, [email protected], https://www.ultimationinc.com/

SOURCE Ultimation Industries