Ultimation Industries Introduces New Controls Package to Optimize Heavy-Duty Chain-Driven Live Roller Conveyors

"Ultimation's new controls package works seamlessly with the company's Chain-Driven Live Roller conveyors without the need for customization." Post this

Ultimation is an MCE company that solves productivity challenges with special purpose machinery and industrial automation equipment systems as well as direct-to-consumer solutions for a broad range of end-markets, including energy, automotive, logistics and vertical farming.

Ultimation's new CDLR controls package offers both 120V and 480V AC input power options. It includes a gear motor controlled by a Lenze Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) for speed adjustment and frequency inversion. The E-STOP is hardwired to the safe torque off (STO) component on the VFD for immediate emergency shutdown.

Here's how the new CDLR controls package works:

Dual photoeyes detect parts entering the system, and check for any parts positioned at the end of the conveyor.

If there are no parts detected at the end of the conveyor when a part enters the system, it will advance the part to the end of the conveyor.

If there are additional conveyor segments connected downstream, the controls check for parts in the following position.

The parts will follow the same process for any remaining conveyor segments, until reaching the final conveyor zone.

The system will wait for the push button or additional photoeye signal to advance parts from the final conveyor zone.

The controls package can be added as an option to an Ultimation CDLR conveyor system or purchased separately.

For more information about Ultimation Industries' automation equipment systems as well as direct-to-consumer quick-ship conveyor solutions, visit https://www.ultimationinc.com.

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

Media Contact

Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries, 1 2482195651, [email protected], https://www.ultimationinc.com/

SOURCE Ultimation Industries