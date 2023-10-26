Ultimation Industries Introduces New Line of Chain-Driven Live Roller Conveyors for Heavy-duty Applications

"Ultimation's new quick-ship CDLR offering makes nearly a dozen of the most popular and versatile configurations accessible through on-line ordering with faster delivery times." Post this

Chain driven live roller conveyor systems are rugged, durable conveyors that are suited to many items that wouldn't typically be conveyed on a roller conveyor such as pallets, racks, or industrial containers. The sprocketed rollers and roll-to-roll chain system provide power to drive the product forward. Multiple lengths and configurations make the CDLR a versatile conveyor that can be used in a variety of industrial and commercial environments, including warehouses, automotive plants and distribution centers. The chain design is also suitable for oily conditions or for moving product through high temperature zones, such as ovens, which can't be serviced by other types of conveyors.

Ultimation's new line of quick-ship CDLR conveyors include standardized straight sections. The powder-coated structural steel channel frames come in a 44-inch effective width and five-foot overall length with a 6,000-pound maximum drive capacity and 980-pound maximum capacity per foot. Ultimation's CDLRs include jack bolt adjustable conveyor supports that measure 30" high and a horsepower totally enclosed, fan cooled (TEFC) electric motor.

Wahrman said CDLRs available through Ultimation's on-line store have reduced delivery lead times of as much as 50 percent, with delivery in 4-5 weeks versus eight or more.

For more information about Ultimation Industries' quick-ship conveyor solutions, visit https://www.ultimationinc.com.

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in August 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

Media Contact

Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries LLC, 1 2482195651, [email protected], https://www.ultimationinc.com/

SOURCE Ultimation Industries LLC