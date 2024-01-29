Ultimation Industries Offers Heavy Duty Gravity Roller Conveyors in Two New Lengths

"Customers who have been looking for heavy duty options in a variety of lengths can now find two new options in our extensive quick-ship online store, and at very affordable rates." Post this

The conveyors work by using the force of gravity and a series of rollers to move products along.

The HD Gravity Conveyors are available in new five- and 10-foot lengths with a width of 48 inches between the frame, which can accommodate a standard sized pallet. Load capacity varies based on the spacing of the rollers ("centers"), roller load capacity, use of appropriate floor supports, and frame and leg load capacity. The five-foot HD gravity conveyor with 2.5-inch rollers on 6-inch centers, for example, can handle 3,730 pounds when using the included frame and heavy-duty welded construction leg supports with a powder coat paint finish. The same system with 3-inch centers can handle 5,000 pounds. The 10-foot length gravity conveyor can handle up to 7,460 pounds on 3-inch centers with its three included floor supports.

Ultimation is offering introductory pricing for a limited time, with savings of nearly 30 percent off regular rates. Five-foot lengths are $390, while the 10-foot length is $790. The company also offers light- and medium-duty gravity conveyors for a variety of applications. Gravity conveyors can easily be converted to a motorized roller system for faster, smoother package movement.

Wahrman offers the following advice for choosing and configuring the right gravity conveyor for the task:

Choose the width of the conveyor needed based on product dimensions. Allow at least 1 inch on each side for clearance. Consider wider widths or side guides if there's a chance the product could slide sideways.

Decide on the length you need. Straight lengths and curves can easily be joined together to achieve the desired layout.

Identify support centers. Support must be provided at 5-, 8- or 10-foot intervals for all loads.

Check the load capacity of each roller. Use light duty 1.5-inch rollers for product loads under 100 pounds. Use medium duty 1.9-inch rollers and frames for loads over 100 pounds. Additional roller sizes are available for extreme heavy duty loads.

Choose the correct roller center distance to keep the product from getting stuck between rollers. The proper roller center distance is important because it ensures the product is always gliding on at least three rollers at the same time (more if the product is uneven on the contact surface).

As an MCE company, Ultimation now offers one-stop shopping for a range of conveyors, controls, sensors and other automation solutions. For more information, visit the Ultimation website at https://www.ultimationinc.com/.

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

Media Contact

Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries, 1 2482195651, [email protected], https://www.ultimationinc.com/

SOURCE Ultimation Industries