Ultra Librarian and Footprintku AI Partner to Bring DFM to the EDA CAD Library

The two companies will work to bring Footprintku AI's pioneering technologies in Design-for-Manufacturing (DFM) processes into the Ultra Librarian CAD library. As part of the Ultra Librarian Virtual Librarian Service (VLS), this collaboration will provide a new on-demand DFM-aware library for companies looking to enhance and validate their libraries for DFM.

"In working with numerous top-tier OEM/ODM companies, one of the more common DFM issues we saw were in the CAD libraries," said YC Hwang, Founder of Footprintku AI. "Our partnership with Ultra Librarian will allow us to provide systematic and programmable DFM management services creating libraries that are ready-to-manufacture upfront eliminating delays and issues downstream."

Ultra Librarian and Footprintku AI will be hosting a webinar on August 8th, 2024 to discuss the need for DFM-aware libraries and showcase how their partnership will help make DFM issues in the CAD library a concern of the past. You can register for the webinar here https://go.ultralibrarian.com/DFM-webinar.

For more information about this new partnership visit Ultra Librarian at https://www.ultralibrarian.com and Footprintku AI at Footprintku | Customized PCB Footprint and Schematic Symbol.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian® is the world's largest part library, providing all the component information designers need to make smart decisions for their next project. Quickly find verified parts in the ever-expanding database of pre-built models in over 30 native CAD formats. Receive unlimited access to free schematic symbols, footprints, 3D Models, simulation models, reference designs, and many other helpful design resources from industry leading manufacturers. Get back to what matters most, innovation, not part creation. For more information about Ultra Librarian or to download CAD models from its library of over 16 million parts for free, visit http://www.ultralibrarian.com or contact the Ultra Librarian team at [email protected].

About Footprintku AI

Footprintku AI is the global leader in AI-driven EDA library services. As a long-term partner to leading tech companies, Footprintku AI provides DFM-embedded, ready-to-manufacture EDA libraries powered by AI and automation technologies, helping customers enhance design efficiency and reduce costs.





