Ultra-Low Profile XY-Theta Nanopositioning Stage Uses Air Bearings

AUBURN, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning products releases a unique planar XY-Theta-Z nanopositioning stage based on air bearings and direct drive motors. Unlike conventional multi-axis stages, the A-361 employs only one moving platform shared among all three axes. One of its advantages is the ultra-low profile of only 40mm, despite featuring an integrated vacuum chuck to accommodate wafers or other samples. Engineered as a parallel-kinematic multi-axis system, this stage delivers exceptional precision in a remarkably compact package.

Non-Contact, Maintenance-Free

By incorporating non-contact components, it ensures frictionless operation, thereby offering not only ultra-high precision but also superior performance and a completely maintenance-free, virtually infinite service life. The built-in position-locking capability proves useful for operations requiring utmost stability with zero servo jitter.

Clean-room Compatible

Due to the completely contact-free operation, and the lack of lubricants, the XY-Theta stage is an excellent fit for clean room applications.

6-DOF Upgrade

If precision motion in 6 axes is needed, the A-361 XY-Theta stage can be seamlessly integrated with the A-523 Z Tip/Tilt stage creating a compact 6 degrees of freedom nanopositioning system with only 100mm total height. 6-axis nanopositioning systems are often used in photonics alignment and semiconductor inspection applications.

Industries Served

Semiconductor test and metrology, wafer inspection, photonics alignment, fiber positioning, optics alignment, flat screen inspection, maskless lithography, and ultra-LED manufacturing. The noncontact design is ideal for cleanroom applications.

