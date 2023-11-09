Ultra Pure Announces Grand Opening of Distilled Spirits Plant in the Heart of Bourbon Country, Louisville, KY

Danny Wilkerson, the General Manager of the new DSP, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is an honor to be a part of this visionary project. Post this

Danny Wilkerson, the General Manager of the new DSP, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is an honor to be a part of this visionary project. With our dedicated team and cutting-edge facility, we are poised to deliver exceptional services and products that will meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.

The strategic location of the DSP in Louisville, positions Ultra Pure to be at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the distilled spirits market. The leadership team in Louisville has over 20 years combined experience in alcohol and bulk spirits industry. With a state-of-the-art laboratory and industry leaders in Quality Assurance, advanced tank monitoring technology and fully integrated NetSuite and Crafted ERP systems, this new facility will provide the highest level of product integrity and blending services. The facility is expected to accommodate 6-10 highly skilled employees dedicated to ensuring the seamless processing and fulfillment of alcohol orders for both industrial and beverage customers, further solidifying Ultra Pure's commitment to unparalleled customer satisfaction and industry leadership.

Ultra Pure welcomes clients, partners, and industry enthusiasts to visit this remarkable facility, marking a new chapter in the company's rich legacy of excellence and innovation.

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.

Additional information is available at (203) 662-9761 or through our website: https://bulkalcohol.com

Check out The Ultra Pure Corporate video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io1IAvHVQ_M

Check out the NPR planet Money Episode 826 "The Vodka Proof"

https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2018/02/23/588346329/episode-826-the-vodka-proof

Media Contact

Bryan Geschwill, Ultra Pure, LLC, 203-662-9761, [email protected], https://bulkalcohol.com

