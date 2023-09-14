Ultra Pure, LLC, LLC Announces Completion of State-of-the-Art Tank Terminal at New DSP Facility in Louisville, KY

Ultra Pure, LLC, the leading supplier of bulk alcohol , is excited to announce the imminent completion of a cutting-edge tank terminal and distribution facility at its new DSP (Distilled Spirits Plant) in Louisville, Kentucky. The project has been a collaborative effort with local industrial tank manufacturer Caldwell Tanks, Inc., resulting in the successful construction of seven 60,000-gallon tanks and two 120,000-gallon tanks, in addition to nine 32,000 gallon tanks. Ultra Pure Kentucky will also have 30,000 square feet of warehousing for it's drum and tote business.
DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new tank terminal is a significant addition to Ultra Pure's expanding capabilities, enhancing its capacity to store and manage a diverse range of bulk alcohols, thereby strengthening the company's position as a dependable partner in the industry. With a strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Ultra Pure, LLC has chosen to work with Caldwell, a reputable and well-established local manufacturer known for its expertise in creating high-quality storage solutions.
"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming completion of our state-of-the-art tank terminal at our new DSP location in Louisville," said Niels van der Kloot, CEO of Ultra Pure, LLC, LLC. "Partnering with Caldwell has allowed us to bring our vision to reality and provide our clients with unparalleled storage capabilities and guaranteeing consistent supply solutions. Additionally, this new facility will add new custom blending services to our customers across all spirit types.
Andy Stetzler, Industrial Sales Manager with Caldwell stated, "Working with Ultra Pure on this project was an exceptionally smooth process. When challenges in the construction process were faced, we all worked together as a team and were able to complete the project with no compromise to safety or quality. A process in execution that we're sure that Ultra Pure will continue to have with their customers."
Construction of the tank terminal is expected to be completed by September 15th, with final touches being applied to ensure the facility is fully operational and ready to meet the demands of Ultra Pure's diverse clientele. The company remains dedicated to upholding its core values of innovation, quality, and safety while continuously striving to exceed customer expectations.
Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.
Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.
Additional information is available at (203) 662-9761 or through our website: https://bulkalcohol.com
Check out The Ultra Pure Corporate video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io1IAvHVQ_M
Check out the NPR planet Money Episode 826 "The Vodka Proof"
https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2018/02/23/588346329/episode-826-the-vodka-proof
Media Contact
Bryan Geschwill, Ultra Pure, LLC, 2036629761, [email protected], https://bulkalcohol.com
SOURCE Ultra Pure, LLC
