Ultra Pure, LLC, LLC Announces Completion of State-of-the-Art Tank Terminal at New DSP Facility in Louisville, KY

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming completion of our state-of-the-art tank terminal at our new DSP location in Louisville," said Niels van der Kloot, CEO of Ultra Pure, LLC Tweet this

Andy Stetzler, Industrial Sales Manager with Caldwell stated, "Working with Ultra Pure on this project was an exceptionally smooth process. When challenges in the construction process were faced, we all worked together as a team and were able to complete the project with no compromise to safety or quality. A process in execution that we're sure that Ultra Pure will continue to have with their customers."

Construction of the tank terminal is expected to be completed by September 15th, with final touches being applied to ensure the facility is fully operational and ready to meet the demands of Ultra Pure's diverse clientele. The company remains dedicated to upholding its core values of innovation, quality, and safety while continuously striving to exceed customer expectations.

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.

