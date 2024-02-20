Ultra Pure Unveils Distilled Spirits Plant Opening and Bulk Spirits Tank Lease Services for Producers in Louisville, KY

"We are excited to offer producers the opportunity to benefit from our world-class infrastructure and expertise" said Danny Wilkerson, General Manager of Ultra Pure's new DSP. Post this

The bulk spirits tank lease service offers producers access to a host of amenities designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. In addition to the expansive storage capacity, the facility boasts a rail spur and truck scale, facilitating seamless transportation and logistics management. State-of-the-art monitoring equipment ensures optimal storage conditions, providing producers with peace of mind and confidence in the safety and integrity of their products.

"We are excited to offer producers the opportunity to benefit from our world-class infrastructure and expertise," said Danny Wilkerson, General Manager of Ultra Pure's new DSP. "With our bulk spirits tank lease service, producers can leverage our cutting-edge facilities to meet their storage needs while focusing on their core business operations."

The launch of the bulk spirits tank lease service further solidifies Ultra Pure's position as a leader in the distilled spirits industry, providing producers with a valuable resource to support their growth and success. Producers interested in learning more about the bulk spirits tank lease service are encouraged to contact Ultra Pure for more information.

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.

Additional information is available at (203) 662-9761 or through our website: https://bulkalcohol.com

